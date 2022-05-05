English Dutch French

Brussels, 5 May 2022 – 5.40 PM CEST

Nextensa NV/SA : Shares repurchase

In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 in execution of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, Nextensa announces that in the period between April 28, 2022 and May 4, 2022 included it has repurchased 2,200 treasury shares on Euronext Brussels as part of its announced share buy-back program1. The shares were repurchased at an average price (rounded) of € 70,32 per share. This share repurchase transaction was carried out to cover the purchase plans for the benefit of the executive management of Nextensa, and this within the limits set down in the (renewed) share repurchase authorization as granted by the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on 19 July 2021.

Detailed operations per day

Date Number of shares Average price (€) Minimum price (€) Maximum price (€) Total price (€) 28/04/2022 500 70.90 70.90 70.90 35,450.00 29/04/2022 260 69.95 69.80 70.10 18,187.60 02/05/2022 470 70.59 70.50 70.70 33,176.80 03/05/2022 490 70.10 70.00 70.10 34,347.40 04/05/2022 480 69.90 69.80 70.00 33,552.00 Total 2,200 70.32 154,713.80

Following the above transactions, the total number of treasury shares amounts to 58,697 (0.59% out of a total of 10,002,102 shares) as of 4 May 2022.

For more information

Michel Van Geyte,

Chief Executive Officer

+32 3 238 98 77

michel.van.geyte@nextensa.eu

About Nextensa

Nextensa NV/SA (previously named Leasinvest Real Estate) is a mixed property investor and developer since 19 July 2021. The company’s investment portfolio, which is spread over the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (46%), Belgium (41%) and Austria (13%), had a total value on 31/03/2022 of approximately €1.34 billion. Nextensa is one of Luxembourg’s biggest property investors. The development portfolio is spread over the Tour & Taxis (B) and Cloche d’Or (L) sites, where mixed (residential and office) developments are ongoing and new sub-projects will be launched in the coming years. In addition, there is also a development pipeline in Belgium and Luxembourg of more than 300,000 m² of offices and residential real estate. The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and it has a market capitalisation of € 692.1 million (value on 04/05/2022).

Cfr. Press release « Shares repurchase », dd. December 8, 2021.





Attachment