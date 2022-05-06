Shares in the Capital and Voting Rights

VERTOU Cedex, FRANCE

MAISONS DU MONDE
Société anonyme
Au capital de 146.583.736,56 euros
Siège social : Le Portereau - 44120 Vertou
793 906 728 RCS Nantes
ISIN FR0013153541

SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS
(Article L.233-8 French commercial code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)

MAISONS DU MONDE shareholders are informed that the total number of shares in the capital and voting rights, on April 30th, 2022, was as follows:

 30 April 2022 31 March 2022
 

Shares in the capital 		 

45,241,894 		 

45,241,894
 

Gross total of voting rights 		 

45,241,894 		 

45,241,894
 

Net total of voting rights 		 

42,468,113		 

42,468,113

