English French

MAISONS DU MONDE

Société anonyme

Au capital de 146.583.736,56 euros

Siège social : Le Portereau - 44120 Vertou

793 906 728 RCS Nantes

ISIN FR0013153541

SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS

(Article L.233-8 French commercial code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)

MAISONS DU MONDE shareholders are informed that the total number of shares in the capital and voting rights, on April 30th, 2022, was as follows:

30 April 2022 31 March 2022



Shares in the capital



45,241,894



45,241,894



Gross total of voting rights



45,241,894



45,241,894



Net total of voting rights



42,468,113



42,468,113

Attachment