Roth to Host Canada Showcase Day on May 17 in New York City

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire --- Roth Capital Partners, LLC (“Roth”) www.roth.com and Roth Canada, Inc. (“Roth Canada”), announce that they will co-host the Roth Canada Showcase Day on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The event will celebrate Roth Canada’s 2nd anniversary as an IIROC Investment Dealer and will be held at 1 Hotel Central Park, 1414 Avenue of the Americas (58th Street), New York, NY 10019.



This event will provide institutional investors the opportunity to hear from and meet with C-suite leaders and executive management teams from innovative Canadian-listed companies in the sectors of Technology & Media, Consumer, Healthcare, AgTech and Sustainability. The meetings will consist of 1-on-1, in-person conversations between investors and the management of companies that are currently listed on Canadian and United States exchanges, or are considering dual listing in the near term.

“Our conferences provide unique opportunities for meaningful conversations and fostering relationships between companies and a wide spectrum of investors,” says Brady Fletcher, President & Head of Investment Banking of Roth Canada. “At Roth Canada, we pride ourselves as a leader in capital formation, and advisory services for growth oriented Canadian-listed companies seeking better access to the US market. Technology & Media, Consumer, Healthcare, AgTech and Sustainability are among the most promising, exciting and necessary areas of the North American economy. Institutional investors in attendance at the Roth Canada Showcase Day will benefit from company presentations, insights and operational updates select small and micro-cap companies showcased during this event.”

For more information, and to register please visit:

https://www.roth.com/Canada2022

The conference is intended for qualified investors, companies, service providers and members of the media/press related to ROTH Capital Partners and Roth Canada.

In 2021, Roth Canada has been involved in 36 transactions with an aggregate transaction value of over $1.47 Billion. (Source: Roth Canada | 4/30/2022)

Participating Companies as of 05/06/2022:

Company Name Sub-Sector Company Website (URL) Anaergia Inc. (TSX: ANRG) Sustainability https://www.anaergia.com/ CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSX: CUB) Agtech https://cubicfarms.com/ Dialogue Health Technologies (TSX: CARE) Healthcare https://www.dialogue.co/en/ E Automotive Inc. (TSX: EINC) Technology and Media https://e.inc/ East Side Games Group Inc. (TSX: EAGR) Technology and Media https://www.eastsidegames.com/ Farmers Edge Inc. (TSX: FDGE) Agtech https://www.farmersedge.ca/ Flow Beverage Corp. (TSX: FLOW) Consumer https://flowhydration.com/ Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) Consumer https://www.kits.com/ LifeSpeak Inc. (TSX: LSPK) Technology and Media https://lifespeak.com/ Meta Materials Inc. (CNSX: MMAX) Technology and Media https://metamaterial.com/ Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSXV: PINK) Healthcare https://perimetermed.com/ Sernova Corp. (TSXV: SVA) Healthcare https://www.sernova.com/ Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TSXV: TTR) Business Services https://www.ttgi.com/ Vitalhub Corp. (TSX: VHI) Technology and Media https://www.vitalhub.com/ WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) Healthcare https://well.company/ Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV:CANS) Consumer https://wildpackbev.com/



For this special event, Roth is partnering with B2i Digital to offer full profiles on each of the participating companies – Please go to https://b2idigital.com/roth-conference-canada for profiles.

Agenda - TUESDAY | MAY 17, 2022 (All times are in Eastern Time (ET) ) 7:30am - 8:00am Registration & Morning Coffee 8:00am - 1:00pm Company Presentations 12:00pm - 2:00pm Buffet Lunch 1:00pm - 4:00pm 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings 4:00pm - 5:00pm Cocktail Reception

Thank you to the event sponsors:

Company Name Mobile Friendly URL B2I DIGITAL, Inc. https:www.b2idigital.com BTV - Business Television https://b-tv.com/ InvestorBrandNetwork https:www.investorbrandnetwork.com Marcum LLP https://www.marcumllp.com/ Nasdaq http://business.nasdaq.com/ New York Stock Exchange https://www.nyse.com/index Pryor Cashman LLP http://www.pryorcashman.com Toronto Stock Exchange & TSX Venture Exchange https://www.tsx.com/listings/listing-with-us/sector-and-product-profiles/united-states

About Roth Capital Partners



Roth Capital Partners, LLC (“Roth”) is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services, and corporate access.

Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth is privately held and owned by its employees and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit www.roth.com.

About Roth Canada, ULC:

Roth Canada, Inc., is a Canadian IIROC Dealer Member focused on serving emerging growth Canadian companies and their institutional investors. Roth Canada is headquartered in Toronto and maintains an office in Vancouver.

Investor Contacts:

Roth Capital Partners

Isabel Mattson-Pain

Director of Marketing & Corporate Access

949.720.7117, Imattson-pain@roth.com

Roth Capital Partners – Member FINRA/SIPC – www.roth.com

Roth Canada, Inc.

Ted Roth, CEO, troth@rothcanada.ca

Brady Fletcher, President & Head of Investment Banking, bfletcher@rothcanada.ca

Media Contact:

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com