Global Machine Glazed Kraft Paper Market to Reach US$ 12.09 Billion by the end of 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Machine Glazed Kraft Paper market is estimated to be valued at US$ 9.25 billion in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Machine Glazed Kraft Paper Market:

The pulp and paper industry is expanding rapidly, subsequently creating opportunities for the growth of the machine glazed kraft paper market, especially in Russia. Implementation of stringent regulations aimed at curbing the use of plastic packaging also is expected to boost consumption of sustainable & paper based packaging formats such as machine glazed kraft paper. For instance, According to Confederation of European Paper Industries (CEPI), the production of paper and paperboard in the Russian Federation stood at approximately 11,235 Metric Tons in 2019. More than half of the production was imputable to packaging paper. The paper and pulp industry in Russia registers for about a quarter of world production and is a major employer. The fast growing pulp and paper market is helping to grow the market for global machine glazed kraft paper globally.

Macine Glazed Kraft Paper is versatile paper in the kraft family. Its stiffness makes machine glazed kraft paper a perfect match for high speed converting machines. Machine glazed kraft paperis widely used in the manufacture of protective products, carrier bags, corrugated boxes & containers. It is also suitable for aluminium foil lamination and other industrial applications. Printed kraft paper offers great versatility and is widely used for branded wrapping across a wide variety of industries. Food manufacturers and fast-food restaurants for example, use printed kraft for wrapping all food orders, with the kraft carrying their company branding and any other promotional or pertinent information about the item within.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global Machine Glazed Kraft Paper market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period (2021-2028). Machine glazed Kraft paper is used for the manufacturing of Laminates and coatings, Coating involves covering one or both sides of a paper with another material to give it specific surface properties (water/gas barrier, release properties, non-skid, etc.). The coated base can also be further processed or printed. Laminating consists in bonding one or more materials (paper, aluminium, cardboard, etc.) to paper to achieve a laminate with a specific surface look and properties. The laminated base can also be further processed or printed.

Among Grade type, Unbleached machine glazed kraft paper is a natural kraft paper which is glazed using yankee cylinders and is brown in color. This grade is gaining traction in the machine glazed kraft paper market because it is not treated or bleached by the harmful chemicals such as chlorine. This offers exclusive mechanical strength, printability and flexibility to the machine glazed kraft paper. Unbleached machine glazed kraft paper can adapt to a wide range of packaging, industrial and processing applications.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global Machine Glazed Kraft Paper market include Loparex, Verso Corporation, Munksj, Mondi Plc, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Sappi Limited, Nippon Paper Group, Stora Enso Oyj., Heinzel Group, BillerudKorsnäs AB, Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) Sinar Mas, Gascogne Papier SAS, Papelera de Brandia, S.A.

Mergers and acquisitions, strategic collaborations, new product launch, and business expansions are the key strategies adopted by key players to retain their market share. For instance, in November 2020, Holmen Paper introduces flexible packaging paper. The paper has adequate mechanical strength for industrial use, converting, and many areas within end consumer use. When used as a protective layer it helps preserve the quality of wrapped or interleaved items throughout handling and storage.

Market Segmentation:

Global Machine Glazed Kraft Paper Market, By Grade:

Unbleached Bleached



Global Machine Glazed Kraft Paper Market, By End Use:

Food and Beverages Healthcare Electrical and Electronics Personal Care and Cosmetics Textile Building and Construction Household



Global Machine Glazed Kraft Paper Market, By Application:

Bags and Pouches Sacks Wraps Label and Release Liners Coatings and Laminations Tray, Caps and Bowls Others



Global Machine Glazed Kraft Paper Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy France Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan ASEAN Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa By Country/Region: Middle East Africa



