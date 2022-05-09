Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 18 2022

English Danish

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 29/4/2022 280,488 561.10 157,382,708 Monday, 2 May 2022 88 535.00 47,080 Tuesday, 3 May 2022 77 535.00 41,195 Wednesday, 4 May 2022 4,258 526.85 2,243,348 Thursday, 5 May 2022 819 521.00 426,699 Friday, 6 May 2022 5,000 500.07 2,500,364 In the period 2/5/2022 - 6/5/2022 10,242 513.44 5,258,686 Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 6/5/2022 290,730 559.42 162,641,395 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,811,454 treasury shares corresponding to 7.10% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

Attachments