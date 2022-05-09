Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 18 2022

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 29/4/2022
|280,488
|561.10
|157,382,708
|Monday, 2 May 2022
|88
|535.00
|47,080
|Tuesday, 3 May 2022
|77
|535.00
|41,195
|Wednesday, 4 May 2022
|4,258
|526.85
|2,243,348
|Thursday, 5 May 2022
|819
|521.00
|426,699
|Friday, 6 May 2022
|5,000
|500.07
|2,500,364
|In the period 2/5/2022 - 6/5/2022
|10,242
|513.44
|5,258,686
|Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 6/5/2022
|290,730
|559.42
|162,641,395
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,811,454 treasury shares corresponding to 7.10% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
