Cindy Grogan from Flexera Named Again on CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel List

ITASCA, Ill., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, the company that helps organizations maximize business value from their technology investments, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Cindy Grogan, General Manager, Flexera Security and Packaging, to its Women of the Channel list for 2022. This is the 13th year in a row that Grogan has been named to CRN’s Women of the Channel list. This esteemed list honors the incredible accomplishments of female leaders in the IT channel. Those named on this annual list come from all corners of the IT channel — including vendors, distributors, and solution providers whose vision, expertise, and contributions make an impact on the industry every day.



By bringing innovative concepts, strategic business planning and comprehensive channel initiatives to life, these extraordinary women support partners and customers with exceptional leadership. CRN celebrates these women, who are so deserving of recognition, for their constant dedication to channel excellence.

Grogan, who has been in the channel for more than 20 years, has been with Flexera for nearly 9 years. She oversees the team responsible for two of Flexera’s market-leading solutions, AdminStudio and Software Vulnerability Management (SVM)/Software Vulnerability Research (SVR).

"Flexera is honored to have Cindy Grogan, who was promoted to general manager earlier this year after eight years with us as a vice president, as a leader on our team,” said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Flexera. "Cindy fosters and maintains strong ties with our partners and customers and leads incredibly high performing teams within Flexera. She’s also a critical part of the Flexera community focused on diversity and inclusion, as she is leader in our Women Employee Group and mentorship program. Being named to the CRN Women of the Channel list once again is well-deserved recognition of the vision and channel success that have been central to Cindy’s career.”



“We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year’s Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel.”

CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Flexera

Flexera delivers SaaS-based IT management solutions that enable enterprises to accelerate digital transformation and multiply the value of their technology investments. We help organizations inform their IT with definitive visibility into complex hybrid IT ecosystems, providing unparalleled IT insights that allow them to seize technology opportunities. And we help them transform their IT with tools that deliver actionable intelligence across an ever-increasing range of dimensions to effectively manage, govern and optimize their hybrid IT estate. More than 50,000 customers subscribe to our technology value optimization solutions, delivered by 1,300+ passionate team members worldwide. To learn more, visit flexera.com .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

