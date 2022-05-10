Just in Time for Summer Vacation Japan House Los Angeles Enhances Its Library With Free Digital Access to More Than 900 Titles

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of the summer travel season when bibliophiles start planning their vacation reading, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles – a Japanese cultural destination in the heart of Hollywood – announces the expansion of its library to include an extensive digital library with more than 900 titles. Readers can now explore their passions for Japanese art, culture, manga, food, and beyond with free access to the “always open” library from anywhere in the world. To access the digital library, simply sign up for a digital library card here, search for available books, and follow the steps to check them out.



The virtual library enhances the JAPAN HOUSE main library located on Level 5 at Ovation Hollywood (formerly Hollywood & Highland), which provides a relaxing physical space for visitors to browse a specially curated collection of 600 books uniquely categorized into eleven themes including art, food, and film.

“While our physical library has always been a space to pause, contemplate, relax, and study, our new virtual library makes Japanese culture more accessible for readers, such as looking up a recipe, checking out the latest Japanese novel, or learning more about an anime series,” said Yuko Kaifu, president, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles. “Our hope is that the digital library serves as a bridge leading people to further explore Japanese culture, including visiting our latest exhibition and learning more about our programs.”

Both the digital and physical libraries are curated by esteemed book connoisseur and BACH representative, Yoshitaka Haba. Haba has created an extensive collection, connecting books with different industries, and providing patrons with a greater access to unknown books.

JAPAN HOUSE’s digital library is available to those 13 and up with a valid U.S. mobile number. Books are available on loan for 14 days and one person can loan up to five books at a time. Parental discretion is advised. For first-time users, use the May to June campaign code: jhlareadspring22. (Use campaign code: jhlareadsummer22 for July to September.)

Those wishing to further their exploration of Japanese culture are encouraged to add a visit to JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles during their summer travel plans, not only to check out the physical library, but also to view “The Art of the Ramen Bowl” exhibit, showcasing the history and culture of Japanese ramen.

ABOUT JAPAN HOUSE

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs – London, Los Angeles and Sao Paulo – conceived by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding and appreciation of Japan in the international community. Occupying two floors at Ovation Hollywood (formerly Hollywood & Highland), JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles offers a place of new discovery that transcends physical and conceptual boundaries creating experiences that reflect the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs.

Location: 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Website: www.japanhousela.com

