Command Alkon to Host Live ELEVATE Awards Event at 2022 Conference – Call for Nominations

BIRMINGHAM, Al., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in integrated software and technology solutions for the heavy building materials industry, is thrilled to announce the return of Command Alkon’s ELEVATE Awards – live for the first time since 2019! This awards program celebrates both individual and corporate excellence across the heavy building materials industry. Nominations for individual recognitions in Best of the Year Awards categories are available now, and Command Alkon invites all to submit deserving employees, co-workers, or industry partners.



“Helping to lead a business to success can be arduous, especially in the midst of the many challenges that our industry faces today,” said Drea Toretti, VP of Marketing at Command Alkon. “It’s an honor to celebrate those who embrace new processes and techniques to combat these challenges, and who go above and beyond in their organization to move the entire industry forward. We are keen to showcase the dedication, expertise, and sheer hard work of the recipients of the Best of the Year awards during our first live awards program in three years.”

Best of the Year Awards are selected from submissions made across the industry community recognizing individual performance. The top 3 finalists will be notified, and one winner will be announced at the ELEVATE Awards Ceremony. Click here to nominate an employee, a colleague, or an industry partner for their outstanding performance in these areas:

Ready Mix Plant Operator of the Year

Asphalt Plant Operator of the Year

Ready Mix Driver of the Year

Bulk Hauler of the Year

Dispatcher of the Year

Weighmaster of the Year

Field Personnel of the Year

Technical Services/Quality Control Personnel of the Year

Back Office Personnel of the Year

Fleet Manager of the Year

IT Specialist of the Year

Sales/Estimator of the Year

Outstanding Woman in Heavy Construction

Everyday Hero

Champion of Change



The ELEVATE Awards finalists and winners will be announced during an awards ceremony the morning of October 27th. For evolving details on all things ELEVATE – The Command Alkon User Conference, including the ELEVATE Awards, check out the event website.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon offers technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the heavy building materials supply chain for materials suppliers, haulers, and buyers. A comprehensive suite of industry-specific solutions combined with employees invested in the success of heavy materials operations and construction projects differentiates Command Alkon as an industry leader and go-to partner. CONNEX, a supply chain platform built for the industry, enables business partners to digitize and integrate workflows for materials and trucking management and capture powerful insights that drive performance. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.commandalkon.com.

