Crosslake Fibre Joins Cologix Interconnection Ecosystem, Bringing Unique Submarine Connections Between Toronto, Chicago and New York

DENVER and TORONTO, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cologix , North America’s leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, announced today a new partnership with Crosslake Fibre , an international Network Service Provider (NSP) and developer of unique submarine and terrestrial fiber networks. Crosslake Fibre has contracted for space and power services in Cologix’s TOR1 facility to enable customers to store, manage and transmit data via the only Ontario cross-lake, underwater, high-count and fiber-optic cable, connecting vital financial and technology markets in Toronto, Canada to both New York and Chicago.



“Cologix 151 Front Street is a highly strategic location for interconnection to our unique network services,” said Fergus Innes, Chief Commercial Officer of Crosslake Fibre. “No other provider had the combination of location, access, space, capability and service. The Cologix platform gives us access to more markets, carriers, clouds and countries. Cologix is in tune with the growing demand for subsea connectivity and is well positioned to scale alongside us.”

“We’re proud that Crosslake Fibre chose to partner with us for this innovative offering,” said Cologix President and Chief Revenue Officer Laura Ortman. “Hosting Crosslake Fibre’s Toronto submarine cable endpoint spanning Lake Ontario opens an additional Canada – U.S. corridor that is the fastest, most direct route from Toronto to New York and Chicago. Together, we share a vision of reducing latency and connecting the world at greater speeds.”

Cologix operates seven discrete suites at TOR1, located at 151 Front Street, which is Canada’s largest and most important telecommunications hub and home to the Toronto Internet Exchange (TorIX). With 20,000+ interconnections, 600+ networks, 300+ cloud providers and 29 onramps in North America, Cologix interconnection ecosystem provides superior, high-speed connections and customer choice.

“The addition of Crosslake Fibre to our Toronto market further solidifies Cologix’s position as the premier interconnection provider for North American business,” added Ortman. “This partnership helps to address the growing demand for additional fiber capacity hastened by Toronto’s technology boom. Major technology companies have set up offices there and it’s positioned to be the next Silicon Valley.”

“Toronto is rapidly growing into a critical core for the next generation of business-critical fibre to enable the future of colocation,” said Innes. “We’re excited to partner with Cologix to expand connections in this key technology hub.”

According to the 2021 Tech-30 report by CBRE (Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis), the global leader in commercial real estate services and investments, Toronto led all Tech-30 markets for job growth in 2019-2020 at 26.4 percent. The Tech-30 report measures the technology industry’s impact on job growth, office space and other factors in the 30 leading technology markets in the U.S. and Canada.

In terms of tech talent, Toronto scored third overall for the size of its tech talent labor pool for 2020, outpacing major U.S. tech market, Washington, D.C., according to CBRE’s Scoring Tech Talent 2021 report. The report analyzes labor market conditions, cost and quality in North America for highly skilled tech workers in the top 50 markets in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, Toronto ranked third highest for the percent of its tech workforce graduating from the top 25 degree-producing universities in North America, according to the CBRE report.

Cologix provides carrier and cloud neutral hyperscale edge data centers and services across North America. Cologix is the interconnection hub for cloud service providers, carriers and a rich ecosystem of partners who want to deploy applications at the very edge across Canada and the U.S. With a growing portfolio of next generation facilities that meet the unique requirements for hyperscale growth with deep connectivity, Cologix offers massive scale and tailor-made data center solutions to accelerate customers’ digital transformation. For on-demand connectivity for scale and control, Cologix Access Marketplace provides fast, reliable and self-service provisioning. For a tour of one of our data centers in Ashburn, Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montréal, New Jersey, Silicon Valley, Toronto or Vancouver visit www.cologix.com or email sales@cologix.com . Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Crosslake Fibre is an International Network Service Provider (NSP) and developer of fibre-optic projects throughout North America and Europe. Crosslake’s innovative approach to operating and developing next-generation networks provides a range of capacity services on new backbone routes for financial services, telecommunications carriers and web-centric customers. For additional information, visit www.crosslakefibre.ca .

