Suzanne Bates, Leadership Expert and Best-Selling Author, Solves Employee Engagement for Leaders

Boca Raton, FL, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTS is a global professional services firm that partners with clients to enable strategy execution. Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and Principal HCM Analyst Rachel Cooke interviewed BTS Managing Director and Best-Selling Author Suzanne Bates in the 205th episode of the Excellence at Work: Executive Series Podcast.

Suzanne Bates is the Founder of Bates, a BTS company, and a recognized global expert on leadership and team performance. She’s also the author of All the Leader You Can Be: The Science of Achieving Extraordinary Executive Presence and four other bestselling books.

Bates talks about executive presence and how it can develop leaders — and keep them grounded. It’s more than presentation skills or how to show up in the room. The new rule is: “No more hero leaders,” Bates said.

Don’t miss out on this special episode with Bates.

“We define executive presence as the qualities of a leader that engages, aligns, inspires, and mobilizes action. We talk about why it matters, not only to the individual but also to the organization, because leaders can’t do the entire organization's work,” Bates said. “They must rely on others. Someone with a real presence and influence can engage other people. They can align them around a shared vision. They can mobilize action and inspire them to do their best work.”

Other topics in the podcast, available on iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube, include how talented leaders can use executive presence to develop and grow leaders and the things that matter most. Bates explains the importance of talent succession planning, inclusion initiatives, the role of the individual, and the team's role in driving organizational performance.

