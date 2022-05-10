The RealReal Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

Q1 2022 Gross Merchandise Value Increased 31% Year-Over-Year

Q1 2022 Total Revenue Increased 48% Year-Over-Year

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods—today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company reported solid top-line growth and significant operating expense leverage. First quarter 2022 gross merchandise value (GMV) increased 31%, compared to the same period in 2021.

“We are pleased with our financial results for the first quarter of 2022, which exceeded our expectations on both the top- and bottom-line. The strong growth is particularly noteworthy given the COVID-related staff absences in our Authentication Centers early in the year, which negatively impacted the time for processing and launching items on our website. During the first quarter, we also continued to deliver significant operating expense leverage on both our fixed and variable expenses,” said Julie Wainwright, founder and CEO of The RealReal.

Wainwright added, “We continue to see strong demand in our business despite recent geopolitical events and uncertainty surrounding macroeconomic trends. In fact, as inflation has ramped and prices have increased in the primary (i.e. new goods) luxury market, we believe The RealReal is a demonstrated value option offering unique and highly coveted items in our online marketplace. We believe we are well positioned for a strong year.”

Robert Julian, CFO of The RealReal, stated, “Based on our strong first quarter results, we are pleased to confirm our full year 2022 guidance that was provided previously. Additionally, we are on track to achieve the financial targets in our Vision 2025 based on the key assumptions of continued top-line growth of at least 30% annually, variable cost productivity and fixed cost leverage.”

First Quarter Financial Highlights

GMV was $428 million, an increase of 31% compared to the same period in 2021

Total Revenue was $147 million, an increase of 48% compared to the same period in 2021

Net Loss was $57 million compared to $56 million in the same period in 2021

Adjusted EBITDA was $(35.3) million or (24.1)% of total revenue compared to $(35.6) million or (36.1)% of total revenue in the first quarter of 2021

GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $(0.61) compared to $(0.62) in the prior year period

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $(0.47) compared to $(0.49) in the prior year period

Top-line-related Metrics Trailing 12 months (TTM) active buyers reached 828,000, an increase of 21% compared to the same period in 2021 Orders reached 878,000, an increase of 27% compared to the same period in 2021 Average order value (AOV) was $487, an increase of 3% compared to the same period in 2021 Higher AOV was driven by a year-over-year increase in units per transaction (UPT), partially offset by decreased average selling prices (ASPs) driven by a normalization of category mix coming out of COVID-19 (i.e. more demand for ready-to-wear) GMV from repeat buyers was 85% compared to 84% in the first quarter of 2021



Q2 and Full Year 2022 Guidance

Based on market conditions as of May 10, 2022, we are providing guidance for the second quarter of 2022 GMV, total revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, which is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Additionally, please note that we are confirming (and restating below) our full year 2022 guidance.

Q2 2022 Full Year 2022 GMV $450 - $470 million $2,000 - $2,100 million Total Revenue $150 - $160 million $635 - $665 million Adjusted EBITDA $(33) - $(29) million $(100) - $(80) million

We have not reconciled forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because we cannot predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain components of such reconciliations including payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions that are not within our control, or other components that may arise, without unreasonable effort. For these reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could materially impact the amount of future net income (loss).

Webcast and Conference Call

The RealReal will post a stockholder letter on its investor relations website at investor.therealreal.com/financial-information/quarterly-results and host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to answer questions regarding its first quarter 2022 results. Investors and analysts can access the call by dialing (866) 996-5385 in the U.S. or (270) 215-9574 internationally. The passcode for the call is 1299713. The call will also be available via live webcast at investor.therealreal.com along with the stockholder letter and supporting slides.

An archive of the webcast conference call will be available shortly after the call ends at investor.therealreal.com.

About The RealReal, Inc.

The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, with more than 27 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have hundreds of in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by thousands of brands across numerous categories—including women's and men's fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and home—in support of the circular economy. We make selling effortless with free virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off and direct shipping. We do all of the work for consignors, including authenticating, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal pricing, photographing and listing their items, as well as handling shipping and customer service. At our 19 retail locations, including our 16 shoppable stores, customers can sell, meet with our experts and receive free valuations.

THE REALREAL, INC.

Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue: Consignment and service revenue $ 97,877 $ 75,082 Direct revenue 48,823 23,735 Total revenue 146,700 98,817 Cost of revenue: Cost of consignment and service revenue 28,049 20,114 Cost of direct revenue 40,034 20,365 Total cost of revenue 68,083 40,479 Gross profit 78,617 58,338 Operating expenses: Marketing 17,961 15,561 Operations and technology 67,101 51,934 Selling, general and administrative 48,262 43,616 Total operating expenses (1) 133,324 111,111 Loss from operations (54,707 ) (52,773 ) Interest income 98 87 Interest expense (2,664 ) (3,296 ) Other income (expense), net (139 ) 17 Loss before provision for income taxes (57,412 ) (55,965 ) Provision for income taxes — 28 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (57,412 ) $ (55,993 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.61 ) $ (0.62 ) Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 93,476,106 90,044,082 (1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Marketing $ 593 $ 736 Operating and technology 5,249 4,696 Selling, general and administrative 6,672 5,487 Total $ 12,514 $ 10,919









THE REALREAL, INC.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 361,007 $ 418,171 Accounts receivable, net 8,176 7,767 Inventory, net 73,698 71,015 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21,379 20,859 Total current assets 464,260 517,812 Property and equipment, net 90,419 89,286 Operating lease right-of-use assets 140,489 145,311 Other assets 3,266 2,535 Total assets $ 698,434 $ 754,944 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 6,292 $ 4,503 Accrued consignor payable 68,653 71,042 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 19,518 18,253 Other accrued and current liabilities 85,322 94,188 Total current liabilities 179,785 187,986 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 138,214 143,159 Convertible senior notes, net 447,653 348,380 Other noncurrent liabilities 2,099 2,291 Total liabilities 767,751 681,816 Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 500,000,000 shares

authorized as of March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021;

94,300,104 and 92,960,066 shares issued and outstanding

as of March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021,

respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 742,802 841,255 Accumulated deficit (812,120 ) (768,128 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) (69,317 ) 73,128 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 698,434 $ 754,944









THE REALREAL, INC.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (57,412 ) $ (55,993 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,364 5,435 Stock-based compensation expense 12,514 10,919 Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets 4,797 4,755 Bad debt expense 193 — Accrued interest on convertible notes 575 1,469 Accretion of debt discounts and issuance costs 641 1,815 Loss on disposal/sale of property and equipment and impairment of capitalized proprietary software 175 — Other adjustments — 5 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (602 ) 1,219 Inventory, net (2,683 ) (7,181 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (426 ) 1,769 Other assets (779 ) (106 ) Operating lease liability (3,655 ) (3,983 ) Accounts payable 2,030 (5,072 ) Accrued consignor payable (2,389 ) (2,569 ) Other accrued and current liabilities (8,627 ) (547 ) Other noncurrent liabilities (70 ) 257 Net cash used in operating activities (49,354 ) (47,808 ) Cash flow from investing activities: Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments — 4,000 Capitalized proprietary software development costs (3,304 ) (2,405 ) Purchases of property and equipment (5,143 ) (5,925 ) Net cash used in investing activities (8,447 ) (4,330 ) Cash flow from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of 2028 convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs — 278,844 Purchase of capped calls in conjunction with the issuance of the 2028 convertible senior notes — (33,666 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 637 3,973 Net cash provided by financing activities 637 249,151 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (57,164 ) 197,013 Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 418,171 350,846 End of period $ 361,007 $ 547,859

The following table reflects the reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation: Net loss $ (57,412 ) $ (55,993 ) Depreciation and amortization 6,364 5,435 Stock-based compensation 12,514 10,919 Payroll taxes expense on employee stock transactions 205 506 Legal settlement 304 288 Interest income (98 ) (87 ) Interest expense 2,664 3,296 Other (income) expense, net 139 (17 ) Provision for income taxes — 28 Adjusted EBITDA $ (35,320 ) $ (35,625 )

A reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, in order to calculate non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted, is as follows (in thousands, except share and per share data):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net loss $ (57,412 ) $ (55,993 ) Stock-based compensation 12,514 10,919 Payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions 205 506 Legal settlement 304 288 Provision for income taxes — 28 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (44,389 ) $ (44,252 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding used to calculate Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted 93,476,106 90,044,082 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted $ (0.47 ) $ (0.49 )

The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash used in operating activities to free cash flow for each of the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net cash used in operating activities $ (49,354 ) $ (47,808 ) Purchase of property and equipment and capitalized proprietary software development costs (8,447 ) (8,330 ) Free Cash Flow $ (57,801 ) $ (56,138 )

Key Financial and Operating Metrics:

March 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2020 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2022 (in thousands, except for AOV and percentages) GMV $ 257,606 $ 182,771 $ 245,355 $ 301,219 $ 327,327 $ 350,001 $ 367,925 $ 437,179 $ 428,206 NMV $ 184,625 $ 139,797 $ 189,059 $ 223,390 $ 244,162 $ 256,509 $ 273,417 $ 318,265 $ 310,511 Consignment and Service Revenue $ 65,086 $ 46,768 $ 64,152 $ 71,320 $ 75,082 $ 82,452 $ 89,451 $ 99,863 $ 97,877 Direct Revenue $ 12,942 $ 10,523 $ 13,645 $ 15,512 $ 23,735 $ 22,460 $ 29,387 $ 45,262 $ 48,823 Number of Orders 574 438 550 671 690 673 757 861 878 Take Rate 36.2 % 36.0 % 35.4 % 35.7 % 34.3 % 34.5 % 34.9 % 35.0 % 35.7 % Active Buyers 602 612 617 649 687 730 772 797 828 AOV $ 449 $ 417 $ 446 $ 449 $ 474 $ 520 $ 486 $ 508 $ 487 % of GMV from Repeat Buyers 84.4 % 82.3 % 82.9 % 82.4 % 83.6 % 84.5 % 84.1 % 83.8 % 85.0 %



