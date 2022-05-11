Invitation to IDEX Biometrics Webcast of the First Quarter of 2022

Oslo, Norway – 11 May 2022: IDEX Biometrics ASA will webcast the presentation of its first quarter 2022 results, on 12 May 2022 at 09.00 CET. IDEX Biometrics is a leading supplier of fingerprint authentication solutions.

The webcast presentation will be held by Vince Graziani, Chief Executive Officer, and can be viewed at the following link:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20220512_11/

The report will be published to Oslo Børs and the media, and will be available at https://www.idexbiometrics.com.

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, or unlock devices with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

