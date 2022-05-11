Kaltura Expands Virtual Events Platform

New York, NY, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Video Experience Cloud, today announced the release of powerful new capabilities to Kaltura Events, empowering organizations of all sizes to automate event management for all of their internal company and external marketing events. Event organizers can now use Kaltura Events to create, manage, track and scale fully branded virtual and hybrid event experiences of any size and any kind, all in a single platform. Used by leading brands to power major events, creating uniquely branded experiences, Kaltura Events now offers a new approach to branded event automation, leveraging event templates that enable customers to power and measure all of their events at scale.

Kaltura Events comes out of the box with popular brandable event templates. Customers can also work with Kaltura to set up their own unique event templates that they can clone and reuse. Using the templates, event organizers can easily support all of their events – including webinars, town halls, internal kickoffs, customer and partner conferences, and regional and global flagship events, all using Kaltura’s tested and trusted event and video technology.

“Due to the pandemic, the world of events has changed forever as marketers and event organizers have discovered the benefits of digital event experiences. Companies are now looking to the future and are developing annual hybrid and unified event strategies,” said Renan Gutman, EVP Product at Kaltura. “With Kaltura Events, we’ve taken our enterprise-grade event technology and made it scalable and adaptable so that organizations can create and manage all of their event experiences. By automating critical processes within the event management lifecycle, organizers can relax, knowing that they can host a flawless event every time.”

Kaltura Events is built on Kaltura’s content management system, supporting live, simulive, and VOD content for events, offering TV-grade video streaming, including 4K broadcast quality. Organizers can easily create their agenda, and content can be reused for different events. Content and engagement analytics are tracked for each event, and across events as well, providing clear ROI and customer journey insights. Attendees can easily find what interests them and are provided with personalized agendas and content recommendations according to their preferences. The experience supports networking, live reactions, polls, moderated Q&A, leaderboards and gamification, and interactive workshops, demos, and watch party rooms, ensuring an engaging experience for both virtual or hybrid events. Kaltura also offers registration, user management, and integration with marketing automation platforms, so organizers can fully control and track their events and how they fit into the broader customer journey.

“Every event now has a virtual component and it will remain a part of organizations' event strategies for the coming years, with 94% of organizers planning a virtual event in 2022 , and 48% planning more virtual events in 2022 than in 2021 according to Kaltura’s global survey of event organizers and participants,” said Lisa Bennett, EVP Marketing at Kaltura. “As this has become the norm, organizations are eager to do it themselves, demanding the ability to ‘DIY’ at their own pace, on-brand, and perfectly targeted to their audience. Kaltura Events gives them the power to do just that for any event size and type.”

To drive awareness and excitement around the new additions to Kaltura Events, the company has launched a campaign starring David Duchovny . Due to the production taking place during Covid-19, the campaign video shoot quickly turned into a mini case study in flexibility, agility, and remote production, overcoming obstacles and constantly changing timelines and plans, as well as entirely remote collaboration between a global marketing team and local production staff, all while keeping the shoot pushing forward and on time.

