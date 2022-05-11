Illumio CloudSecure Now Available in AWS Marketplace

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio, Inc., the Zero Trust Segmentation company, today announced Illumio CloudSecure is available in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog that businesses can use to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Illumio CloudSecure, Illumio’s solution for agentless segmentation of cloud-native workloads, is part of the Illumio Zero Trust Segmentation (ZTS) platform. Illumio ZTS is the leading enterprise segmentation platform which helps organizations create secure zones to stop the spread of breaches across cloud architectures.



"In our hyperconnected world, hybrid architectures are now the norm. However, the benefits of flexibility and agility afforded by the cloud are coupled with an increased risk of breaches spreading across environments quickly and undetected,” said Eric Renner, Vice President of Technology Alliances at Illumio. “Zero Trust Segmentation is rapidly increasing in adoption as a way to stop breaches from spreading across hybrid estates by creating and enforcing security policies at the cloud workload level. With CloudSecure available in AWS Marketplace, global AWS customers can buy and deploy CloudSecure faster than ever to stop the spread of breaches.”

With the addition of Illumio CloudSecure, the entire Illumio ZTS portfolio — which also includes Illumio Core for server-based segmentation and Illumio Edge for endpoint segmentation — is available in AWS Marketplace. Now, global AWS customers can access the power of end-to-end segmentation across on-premises, cloud and endpoint devices all from a single platform.

About Illumio

Illumio, the Zero Trust Segmentation company, prevents breaches from spreading and becoming cyber disasters. Illumio protects critical applications and valuable digital assets with proven segmentation technology purpose-built for the Zero Trust security model. Illumio ransomware mitigation and segmentation solutions see risk, isolate attacks, and secure data across cloud-native apps, hybrid and multi-clouds, data centers, and endpoints, enabling the world’s leading organizations to strengthen their cyber resiliency and reduce risk.

