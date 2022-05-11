Brandon Hall Group to Launch Study on Changes in Developing High-Potential Talent

Boca Raton, FL, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launching a study on May 17 to understand how employers are adapting their strategies for developing high-potential talent.

“Leadership development is one of the highest priorities for employers. This short study focuses specifically on how organizations are shifting their approach to identifying and developing high-potential talent to lead in the hybrid work world,” said Claude Werder, Senior Vice President, and Principal HCM Analyst.

Brandon Hall Group’s research initiative, Developing Your High-Potential Talent, focuses on how:

High potentials are identified

Employers are gaining engagement and commitment from high-potentials

Organizations assess the readiness of high-potentials to move into their next roles

Employers are increasing the diversity of their talent pipeline

To participate in this study, go to https://www.research.net/r/KQL872Q. Participants will receive summary survey results six to eight weeks after the survey launch. They will also get immediate download access to Brandon Hall Group’s strategy brief, 5 Capabilities Every Leader Should Have.

“Prospective leaders have traditionally been largely identified by their performance in their job roles. They attend classes, take courses, and are often promoted into leadership roles with little or no practical experience,” Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. “More organizations are beginning to understand that their approach to high-potential identification and development must be more sophisticated. We want to gain a deeper understanding of what that looks like.”

This quantitative research will be complemented with qualitative interviews to create an understanding of the tough decisions organizations must make in leveraging resources to identify and develop high-potential talent for the short-term and long-term future. The data and insights will fuel the development of research reports and tools — such as self-assessment tools, models, and frameworks — to help organizations improve the way they develop future leaders.

“Leadership development is becoming more democratized, but expanding creates a new set of challenges, not the least of which is identifying candidates who possess the real potential to lead in an ever-changing business environment,” Werder said. “Tomorrow’s leaders must have strong capabilities and agility, but also the aspiration and level of engagement needed to drive success in a VUCA world. We are leveraging a series of studies this year to get a more granular understanding of how leadership development is evolving.”

About Brandon Hall Group:

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 28 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition, and HR for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more, visit www.brandonhall.com.