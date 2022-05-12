A good start to the summer season means that Tivoli expects a profit in 2022

English Danish

Tivoli has had a really good start to the summer season, where Tivoli has had more guests than previously expected. On this basis Tivoli raises expectations for 2022.

Tivoli's previously announced expectations for 2022 was revenue on the range of DKK 800-900 million and a loss. Tivoli now expects revenue on the range of DKK 850-950 million for 2022 and a marginal positive profit before tax.

” Tivoli has got off to a fantastic start to the summer season, with a record number of guests during Easter. Tivoli has been favored by nice spring weather, but the guests have also welcomed the news and events launched this year. This provides optimism for the rest of the year, despite the fact that tourists are not back to historical levels. Tivoli now expects a small profit and we look forward to that even more guests can experience the Tivoli Gardens, planned festivals, our good dining experiences, rides, large and small events and the classic culture experiences during the summer.” says CEO Susanne Mørch Koch.

Tivoli's outlook presumes no new restrictions due to COVID-19, and that the level of activity continues to rise for the rest of the year and thereby continues to get nearer to historical levels.

