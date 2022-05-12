IDEX Biometrics Presentation 12 May 2022

IDEX Biometrics ASA, a leading provider of advanced fingerprint authentication solutions for payment cards and adjacent applications, gave a webcast presentation today. The presentation was held by Vince Graziani, Chief Executive Officer.

The webcast presentation can be viewed at the following link:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20220512_11/

The presentation file is attached to this notice (link below) and is also available on the IDEX Biometrics website: www.idexbiometrics.com/investors

Contacts

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: + 47 9180 0186

Brett L. Perry, U.S. Investor Relations

E-mail: bperry@sheltongroup.com

Tel: +1 214 272 0070

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

