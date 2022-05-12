IV Hydreight is Proud to Sponsor The National Nurses March in Washington DC

LAS VEGAS, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IV Hydreight Inc. (“Hydreight”), a subsidiary of Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), is pleased to announce they are a main sponsor of the National Nurses March 2022 in Washington DC and will be marching to Congress in solidarity with thousands of nurses.

Since its inception in January 2022, the National Nurses March (NNM) organization has accrued more than 200,000 members on its Facebook group . The grassroots organization strives to unite nurses and amplify their voices peacefully to advocate for much needed change in the nursing industry, culminating with a national nurses' march at the nation's capital on May 12, 2022.

Hydreight stands with the nurses in support of the National Nurses March and their 4 key objectives.

1. Fair realistic wages; including no caps.

2. Safe Staffing Patient Ratios

3. No Violence Against Healthcare Workers

4. Changing the Culture of the Biases & Discriminations in the Nursing Profession.

“Hydreight set out as an organization passionate about making healthcare more easily accessible for patients and creating a platform for Nurses to operate and do what they do best, which is "healthcare" without the normal legal and business headaches. Hydreight is proud to support all nurses across the United states and be their platform partner in revolutionizing healthcare," said Shane Madden, CEO Hydreight.

“National Nurses March seeks to impact legislation that will eliminate unsafe nurse patient ratios, end workplace violence against healthcare workers, promote fair wages, and stop discrimination in the nursing profession,” said Najja Williams, National Nurses March chair.

Hydreight offers nurses an opportunity for financial freedom with uncapped earning potential and safe staffing patient ratios as members create their own schedule and can decide when they work and on their terms. Hydreight removes all of the normal barriers to entry that would prevent a nurse from quickly, easily and compliantly offering mobile medical service. Access to pharmaceutical products, medical direction, malpractice and liability insurance, medical legal infrastructure (PC network) and mobile medical technology built with patient convenience and HIPAA compliance at its core.

Join the movement with thousands of nurses in person at the march or follow our journey online by following Hydreight’s Facebook Group and #YOURSTORYNEXT. As an official National Nurse March sponsor, Hydreight will be presenting and speaking at Audi Field, the end point for the March, and will also have a booth set-up for guests to learn more about our organization.

About Hydreight:

Founded in 2018, Hydreight provides a unique, custom built, proprietary telemedicine service that allows users to book confidential health & wellness and/or medical services at their home, hotel, office or wherever they may need discreet assistance. The business model of Hydreight leverages decentralized healthcare to bring quality telehealth, medical, health and wellness services to the masses in an efficient, scalable and cost effective way. Hydreight's Medical network and technology platform provides nurses across all 50 states the ability to provide medical care compliantly outside of the hospital setting. Hydreight's corporate practice of medicine structure in collaboration with its mobile medical technology allows for all medical professionals to monetize their credentials in a completely unique way to service the needs of a modern day patient/client.

Hydreight is a USA certified e-script and telemedicine provider, allowing the consumer to order online and or through in person or telehealth platforms from certified and registered health professionals. Hydreight is available for download at the Apple App store and in the Android Google Play Store .

About National Nurses March (NNM):

National Nurses March is a proprietary, grassroots organization formed in January 2022 by Veronica Marshall of AL. Co-organizers and fellow officers include Ashley Hughes in NC, Justin Riney in MI, and Najja Williams of TX. NNM is completely independent and is not affiliated with any other healthcare organization or association of any kind. NNM has applied for 501(c)3 status which should be approved soon. For more information, visit www.nationalnursesmarch.org

About Victory Square Technologies Inc.

Victory Square builds, acquires and invests in promising startups, then provides the senior leadership and resources needed to fast-track growth. The result: rapid scale-up and monetization, with a solid track record.

Victory Square’s sweet spot is the cutting-edge tech that’s shaping the fourth industrial revolution. Our portfolio consists of 20+ global companies using AI, VR/AR and blockchain to disrupt sectors as diverse as fintech, insurance, health and gaming.

Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (“ESG”)

Victory Square integrates a strong ESG component throughout its operations. Victory Square’s portfolio highlights minority entrepreneurs, often overlooked by traditional investors, including many from developing countries. Victory Square is also dedicated to giving back to the communities in which we serve and operate. The Victory Square’s mandate is to assist organizations through its time, talent and treasure. Victory Square is committed to organizations that provide services in the youth, mental health, special needs, sport, tech, education, marginalized groups, First Nations, and accessibility sectors.

Victory Square is a publicly-traded company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (VST), Frankfurt Exchange (6F6) and the OTCQX (VSTQF).

For more information, please visit www.victorysquare.com

ABOUT IV Hydreight Inc.

Hydreight is a revolutionary approach to accessible health and wellness with operations located in the United States. With mobile medical compliance and technology at its core, Hydreight provides a business model for health professionals, including nurses, and allow such professionals the perks of working for themselves and running their own business.

Hydreight has created a platform for many new medical doctors and healthcare professionals including naturopaths, pharmacists, private nurses, and emergency medical technicians, which enables these professionals to provide services through a centralized booking system. This platform provides the medical professional with access to clients and marketing capabilities for their services, while enabling the professional to forgo certain operating expense.