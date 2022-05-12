Good Supply Brand Expands High-Potency Cannabis Portfolio with Launch of Liquid Wax Vapes and New Exclusive Strains

TORONTO, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life, today announced the expansion of Good Supply's best-selling cannabis portfolio with the launch of new high-potency products including liquid wax vapes and exclusive new flower strains that will be available in select markets across Canada.



Good Supply’s new cannabis flower offerings include Sweet Berry Kush and Monkey Butter, both unique high-THC Indica strains will be available in 3.5G and 28G bags. Good Supply’s new liquid wax vape cartridges are formulated with a powerhouse blend of butane extracted concentrates including full-spectrum wax, THC distillate, and strain-specific cannabis terpenes for a pure true-to-flower taste. Unlike a standard cannabis vape cartridge, the Good Supply liquid wax vapes are made to emulate 'dabs-to-go' with a true to dab experience and an extra kick of THC for the concentrate enthusiasts.

In conjunction with Good Supply’s expanded product portfolio, the brand launched ‘Good Supply TV' a new educational video series exploring the brand's latest product innovations providing key product knowledge for budtenders and consumers. To watch episode one, visit Good Supply TV.

For more information on where to find Good Supply products, visit www.GoodSupplyCannabis.com and follow @GoodSupplyCannabis on Instagram and @GoodSupplyCan on Twitter.

About Good Supply

Good Supply is one of Canada's leading cannabis brands in flower, pre-rolls, and vapes, concentrates, and has become a favorite among consumers and budtenders. At Good Supply good is the new great. Rooted in classic strains, Good Supply has been one of the top-selling brands in the concentrates and pre-roll category within Canada and is known for its innovative take on its products across its expansive portfolio.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

For more information on Tilray Brands, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @Tilray

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ability to commercialize new and innovative products worldwide. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Tilray Global:

Jaydon Case

news@tilray.com

Investors

Raphael Gross

203-682-8253

Raphael.Gross@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ffcd612-71b5-4de3-8919-0c3ba19f5ede