ValueSelling Associates’ Jason McKarge Honored as an Emerging Training Leader by Training magazine

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc., a leading global sales training company, is pleased to announce that ValueSelling Associate and Visualize Inc. Vice President Jason McKarge has been honored as one of the industry’s top Emerging Training Leaders (ETL) by Training magazine. As one of only 25 Emerging Training Leaders chosen, Jason elicited extraordinary performance from his team members to ensure maximum learning and achievement of business goals.



The 25 Learning and Development (L&D) professionals chosen have been in the industry for 2 to 10 years and have inspired and engaged their organizations with their exceptional leadership skills, business acumen and training instincts. All Emerging Training Leader candidates had to be nominated by co-workers or industry peers.

Julie Thomas, president and CEO of ValueSelling Associates – who nominated Jason – said, “Jason McKarge is a committed sales leader and trainer who works to empower organizations and sales professionals to be their very best. This honor is both a reflection of Jason’s talent and hard work and our dedication to top-quality training and development of high-potential leaders.”

Jason helps organizations improve business metrics by creating a better connection with their customer’s definition of value. For example, after training and coaching from Jason and his colleagues, an enterprise, cloud-based storage company realized a 48% increase in year-over-year revenue growth. Jason was also instrumental in developing the newest ValueSelling program: Executing the C-Suite Conversation, a program that led to a 66% increase in securing C-suite meetings in strategic accounts. Jason McKarge added, “There’s nothing more energizing than constantly learning something—about human interactions and what drives people—and then having a positive impact on people’s careers.”

“This is a stellar group of winners,” commented judge Bruce Jones. “A lot of talented, creative people in the Learning & Development field found innovative ways to navigate during the pandemic and, in many ways, become stronger trainers and leaders in the process. That should bode well for these individuals, for their companies and for the L&D profession for many years to come.”

View Training magazine's announcement to see the full list of judges and winners.

