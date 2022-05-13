Mandatory notice of trade in IDEX 12 May 2022

Vince Graziani, CEO and primary insider of IDEX Biometrics ASA, acquired the equivalent of 225,000 IDEX shares, ISIN NO0003070609, on 12 May 2022. Mr. Graziani purchased 3,000 IDBA, ISIN US45173W1053, the IDEX American Depositary Shares listed at the Nasdaq Capital Market in New York, in the market at USD 9.26 per IDBA. Each IDBA represents 75 IDEX.

