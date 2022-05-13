Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

English Dutch French

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 5 May 2022 to 11 May 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022 , the second tranche of €30 million started on 11 May 2022 .

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 5 May 2022 to 11 May 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 21 051 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the second tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 5 May 2022 and 11 May 2022:





Repurchase of shares



Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€) 5 May 2022 Euronext Brussels - - - - - MTF CBOE - - - - - MTF Tuquoise - - - - - MTF Aquis - - - - - 6 May 2022 Euronext Brussels - - - - - MTF CBOE - - - - - MTF Turquoise - - - - - MTF Aquis - - - - - 9 May 2022 Euronext Brussels - - - - - MTF CBOE - - - - - MTF Turquoise - - - - - MTF Aquis - - - - - 10 May 2022 Euronext Brussels - - - - - MTF CBOE - - - - - MTF Turquoise - - - - - MTF Aquis - - - - - 11 May 2022 Euronext Brussels 9 034 34.50 35.06 33.70 311 673 MTF CBOE 8 928 34.51 35.06 33.70 308 105 MTF Turquoise 1 174 34.44 35.00 34.04 40 433 MTF Aquis 1 915 34.42 35.02 34.02 65 914 Total 21 051 34.49 35.06 33.70 726 125

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 11 May 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021) , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 10 501 shares during the period from 5 May 2022 to 11 May 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 1 333 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 5 May 2022 to 11 May 2022:





Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 5 May 2022 3 600 35.10 35.24 35.00 126 360 6 May 2022 2 101 34.82 35.02 34.50 73 157 9 May 2022 4 800 34.00 34.60 33.20 163 200 10 May 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 11 May 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 10 501 - - - 362 717









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 5 May 2022 1 200 36.26 36.26 36.26 43 512 6 May 2022 133 35.30 35.30 35.02 4 695 9 May 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 10 May 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 11 May 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 1 333 - - - 48 207

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 84 300 shares.

On 11 May 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 652 139 own shares, or 6.04 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.





