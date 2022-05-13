AKVA group ASA: Q1 2022 financial reporting

High activity level and strong momentum impacted by global instability

AKVA group delivered revenue for Q1 of MNOK 849 (719), an increase of 18% compared to Q1 2021. EBITDA increased from MNOK 83 (ex. cyber-attack costs) in Q1 2021 to MNOK 102 in Q1 2022. The Net Profit increased from MNOK 14 (ex. cyber-attack costs) last year to MNOK 40 in Q1 2022.

The order intake in the quarter was BNOK 1 with a backlog of BNOK 1.8 at the end of March 2022.

Profitability negatively impacted by supply chain restrictions and cost inflations by estimated MNOK 30 in the quarter.

Sale of shares in Atlantis Subsea Farming AS completed in Q1 2022, resulting in a profit of MNOK 33.

A dividend of NOK 1.00 per share paid in March 2022.

During Q4 2021 AKVA group experienced challenging profit margins due to cost inflations and global supply chain restrictions. This has been further intensified in Q1 2022 due to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Sea Based Technology (SBT)

SBT revenue for Q1 2022 ended at MNOK 676 (590). EBITDA and EBIT for the segment in Q1 ended at MNOK 94 (69) and MNOK 58 (27), respectively. The related EBITDA and EBIT margins were 13.9% (11.7%) and 8.6% (4,6%), respectively.

Order intake in Q1 2022 was MNOK 759 compared to MNOK 569 in Q1 2021. Order backlog ended at MNOK 935 compared to MNOK 829 last year.

The revenue in the Nordic region ended at MNOK 492, an increase from MNOK 412 in the first quarter last year.

In the Americas region, the revenue was MNOK 97, which is an increase from 84 MNOK in the first quarter last year.

Europe and Middle East (EME) had a revenue of MNOK 87 in Q1 2022, a decrease from MNOK 94 in the first quarter last year.

Land Based Technology (LBT)

Revenues for the first quarter were MNOK 151 (115). EBITDA and EBIT ended at MNOK 4 (9) and MNOK 0 (7), respectively. The related EBITDA and EBIT margins were 2.8% (8.2%) and 0.3% (5.9%).

Order intake in Q1 2022 was MNOK 254 compared to MNOK 69 in Q1 2021. Order backlog ended at MNOK 935 compared to MNOK 929 last year.

Digital (DI)

The revenue in the segment was MNOK 21 (14) in Q1 2022. EBITDA and EBIT ended at MNOK 4 (5) and MNOK 0 (2), respectively. The related EBITDA and EBIT margins were 20.2% (34.0%) and 1.4% (13.0%).

Balance sheet

AKVA group’s financial position remains strong. Working capital as a percentage of 12 months rolling revenue is 12.6% (8.2%). Cash and unused credit facilities amounted to MNOK 561 (469) at the end of Q1. Total assets and total equity amounted to MNOK 3,579 and MNOK 1,303 respectively, resulting in an equity ratio of 36.4% (30.5%) at the end of Q1 2022.

Dividend

The Company’s main objective is to maximize the return on the investment made by its shareholders through both increased share prices and dividend payments. According to AKVA group ASAs’ dividend policy a dividend of NOK 1.00 per share was paid in March 2022.

Order Backlog

The order backlog at the end of Q1 was MNOK 1,849 (1,813). MNOK 935 or 50% of total order backlog at the end of Q1 relates to Land Based Technology (LBT).

Outlook

The order backlog and the financial profile remains strong and forms a good foundation to execute on the organic growth strategy.

Long term fundamentals remain unchanged as presented in the Capital Markets Day in November 2020. On the other hand, the global instability and uncertainty related to supply chain restrictions and cost inflations may continue to impact the profitability on short term.

Digital products are an important part of AKVA groups total product offering and the company will continue to invest and develop attractive solutions, both within Sea Based and Land Based Technology.

About AKVA group

AKVA group is a technology and service partner to the aquaculture industry worldwide. The company has 1 453 employees, offices in 11 countries and had a total turnover of NOK 3.1 billion in 2021. We are a public listed company operating in one of the world’s fastest growing industries and supply everything from single components to complete installations, both for sea farming and land based aquaculture. AKVA group is recognized as a pioneer and technology leader through more than 40 years.

