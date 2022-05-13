eQ Plc Managers' Transactions
13 May 2022 at 3:30 p.m.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: NBE Holding Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Nicolas Berner
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: eQ Oyj
LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 14952/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-05-11
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009009617
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 12 Unit price: 21.2 EUR
(2): Volume: 48 Unit price: 21.15 EUR
(3): Volume: 47 Unit price: 21.3 EUR
(4): Volume: 79 Unit price: 21.15 EUR
(5): Volume: 1311 Unit price: 21.2 EUR
(6): Volume: 52 Unit price: 21.05 EUR
(7): Volume: 27 Unit price: 21.05 EUR
(8): Volume: 108 Unit price: 21.1 EUR
(9): Volume: 32 Unit price: 21.1 EUR
(10): Volume: 12 Unit price: 21.1 EUR
(11): Volume: 47 Unit price: 21.3 EUR
(12): Volume: 54 Unit price: 21.3 EUR
(13): Volume: 47 Unit price: 21.1 EUR
(14): Volume: 182 Unit price: 21.15 EUR
(15): Volume: 80 Unit price: 21.1 EUR
(16): Volume: 49 Unit price: 21.15 EUR
(17): Volume: 5 Unit price: 21.15 EUR
(18): Volume: 143 Unit price: 21.15 EUR
(19): Volume: 48 Unit price: 21.5 EUR
(20): Volume: 30 Unit price: 21.5 EUR
(21): Volume: 234 Unit price: 21.5 EUR
(22): Volume: 92 Unit price: 21.5 EUR
(23): Volume: 2261 Unit price: 21.38 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(23): Volume: 5000 Volume weighted average price: 21.29559 EUR
eQ Plc
Additional information: Juha Surve, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 9 6817 8733
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi
eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 12.0 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.
More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.