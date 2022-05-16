ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|9-May-22
|68,000
|498.70€
|33,911,484.40€
|10-May-22
|43,593
|494.85€
|21,572,133.70€
|11-May-22
|-
|-
|-
|12-May-22
|-
|-
|-
|13-May-22
|-
|-
|-
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
