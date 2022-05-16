Physical Rehabilitation Network & MemorialCare Continue Southern California Expansion with New Clinic Opening in Cypress, California

Carlsbad, Calif., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), a leading physical therapy provider and practice management organization, announced today the grand opening of its newest and first-ever physical therapy clinic in Cypress, California. This opening represents the 31st clinic in PRN’s joint venture partnership with MemorialCare, a prominent nonprofit integrated health system in southern California. Under PRN’s locally trusted and recognized brand, California Rehabilitation and Sports Therapy (Cal Rehab), the new clinic will be located at 4755 Katella Avenue.

“We are excited to join the Cypress community and extend our leading physical care to those who need it most,” said Ajay Gupta, CEO, PRN. “Our joint venture with MemorialCare allows us to support a broadening patient base with our personalized one-on-one approach to physical therapy. We’re honored to have physical therapy expert, Kurt Nofziger lead the Cypress team of experienced and dedicated therapists.”

Mr. Nofziger, PT, MPT, will lead the day-to-day operations of the facility as the clinic director. A Huntington Beach native, he earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Chapman University, where he also was an Academic All-America soccer player. In 2005, he graduated from Cal State University Long Beach with a master’s degree in physical therapy and since then has treated outpatient orthopedic patients in the Orange County and Long Beach areas.

“As we open more clinics, we are able to improve the experience of more patients throughout southern California, giving them better continuity of care, better costs, and overall a better experience,” says Mark Schafer, M.D., CEO of MemorialCare Medical Foundation, which includes MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians. “PRN’s clinic network is one of the fastest expanding in the country, with a reach that enables us to provide a broad and comprehensive range of treatments to our physical therapy patients.”

The new Cypress clinic is located at 4755 Katella Avenue offers a wide range of pain management, post-surgery rehabilitation, and injury prevention services, including sports medicine, ergonomic solutions, and more. Most insurance plans are accepted at the location.

The MemorialCare–PRN partnership’s network of 31 clinic locations extends across Orange County centers in Cypress, Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Newport Beach, Irvine, Huntington Beach, Anaheim, Anaheim Hills, Mission Viejo, San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, Laguna Niguel, Yorba Linda, Brea, and Santa Ana/Tustin; Los Angeles County centers in Los Angeles/Beverly Hills, Torrance, Downey, Long Beach/Lakewood, Long Beach and Baldwin Park/West Covina; and Riverside County center in Corona.

To schedule an appointment at the new Cypress clinic, please visit the California Rehabilitation and Sports Therapy website, memorialcare.org/physicaltherapy, or call (657) 213-8687 to book an appointment.

MemorialCare has 225 care locations including leading hospitals—Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach; MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians; MemorialCare Research Program; MemorialCare Select Health Plan; and numerous outpatient health, imaging, surgery, urgent care, physical therapy, breast health and dialysis centers throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties. Accolades include Nation’s Best Health Systems and Workplaces, Top 50 U.S. Hospitals and Cardiovascular Hospitals, 10 Largest Children’s Hospitals, 100 Best Hospitals - Spine and Prostate Surgeries, Best of Orange County and Long Beach Hospitals and Medical Groups, U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals and "high performing" in 31 clinical categories and Newsweek World’s Best Hospitals, Top 100 Hospitals, Best Maternity Hospitals and more. Visit memorialcare.org.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Founded in 1991, Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC., (PRN) specializes in physical therapy care, workplace ergonomics solutions and serves as a comprehensive practice management organization, providing non-clinical administrative support services to physical therapists across 16 states in the western and central portions of the U.S. PRN is known for its leading, value-driven practice management services and innovative, outcomes-driven physical therapy care solutions.