iPower Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Results

- Fiscal Q3 Revenue up 74% to a Record $22.8 Million -



- iPower Management to Host Conference Call Today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time -

DUARTE, Calif., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq:IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”), a leading online hydroponic equipment suppliers and retailers, today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Fiscal Q3 2022 Results vs. Year-Ago Quarter

Total revenue increased 74% to $22.8 million.

Gross profit increased 59% to $9.2 million.

As a percentage of revenue, gross margin was 40.3% as compared to 43.9%.

Net income increased significantly to $1.2 million or $0.04 per share as compared to $(0.01) per share for Q3 2021.

Management Commentary

“During our fiscal third quarter 2022 we experienced another period of significant growth with record revenue and gross profit,” said Lawrence Tan, CEO of iPower. “We continued to emphasize in-house product sales, which made up approximately 82% of revenue for the quarter, while driving additional sales velocity through our largest online channel partner. Our continued strong growth and in-house product mix speaks to our superior product research, design and merchandising expertise.

“We began multiple new strategic initiatives this past quarter, including the launch of our business in Europe as well as the launch of two new joint ventures targeting the eCommerce, logistics and social media markets. In addition, we closed our first ever M&A transaction by acquiring our largest global co-engineering partner, serving to expand our production capacity and deepen our R&D capabilities.”

iPower CFO Kevin Vassily added, “Although we experienced record high freight costs in the supply chain, we managed to maintain gross margin above 40% by leveraging our diversified supplier network. We also expanded operating margins despite adding new warehouse capacity during the quarter that is still ramping up to support higher volumes. We expect to close out the year on a strong note as we deliver on our business and operational objectives in fiscal 2022.”

Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue in the fiscal third quarter of 2022 increased 74% to $22.8 million compared to $13.1 million for the same period in fiscal 2021. The increase was driven by greater product sales to the Company’s largest channel partner as well as strong demand for iPower’s ventilation products, commercial fans and shelving products.

Gross profit in the fiscal third quarter of 2022 increased 59% to $9.2 million compared to $5.8 million for the same quarter in fiscal 2021. As a percentage of revenue, gross margin was 40.3% compared to 43.9% in the year-ago quarter. The decrease was driven by product mix as well as higher freight costs.

Total operating expenses in the fiscal third quarter were $7.8 million compared to $5.0 million for the same period in fiscal 2021. As a percentage of revenue, operating expense improved 360 basis points to 34.3% compared to 37.9% in the year-ago quarter. The increase in operating expenses were primarily driven by additional warehouse, selling and fulfillment costs.

Net income in the fiscal third quarter of 2022 increased to $1.2 million or $0.04 per share, compared to net loss of $(0.2) million or $(0.01) per share for the same period in fiscal 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents were $2.6 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $6.7 million at June 30, 2021. The decrease was attributed to the timing of accounts receivables and is not an indication of any other business or operating trend. Long term debt as of March 31, 2022 was $13.4 million compared to $0.5 million as of June 30, 2021. This increase was also a function of timing as the Company utilizes its revolving credit facility to manage working capital.

About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. is one of the leading online retailers and suppliers of hydroponics equipment and accessories. iPower offers thousands of stock keeping units from its in-house brands as well as hundreds of other brands through its website, www.zenhydro.com, and its online platform partners. iPower has a diverse customer base that includes both commercial businesses and individuals. For more information, please visit iPower's website at https://ir.meetipower.com/.

iPower Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021

March 31, June 30, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalent $ 2,641,584 $ 6,651,705 Accounts receivable, net 19,083,554 7,896,347 Inventories, net 22,410,936 13,065,741 Other receivables – related party 20,746 – Prepayments and other current assets 7,813,772 4,693,000 Total current assets 51,970,592 32,306,793 Non-current assets Right of use - non current 9,095,158 1,819,421 Property and equipment, net 165,071 55,659 Non-current prepayments 1,033,541 1,357,292 Goodwill 6,094,144 – Investment in joint venture 37,711 – Intangible assets, net 5,091,785 – Other non-current assets 300,346 99,645 Total non-current assets 21,817,756 3,332,017 Total assets $ 73,788,348 $ 35,638,810 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable 6,342,835 3,940,963 Credit cards payable 745,585 584,311 Customer deposit 204,490 297,407 Other payables and accrued liabilities 4,895,528 2,487,441 Advance from shareholders 97,476 – Short-term loans payable – 162,769 Investment payable 1,500,000 – Lease liability - current 1,790,688 731,944 Long-term loan payable - current portion 29,244 29,244 Long-term promissory note payable - current portion 1,826,564 – Income taxes payable 864,109 790,823 Total current liabilities 18,296,519 9,024,902 Non-current liabilities Long-term loan payable 434,201 458,571 Long-term revolving loan payable, net 11,166,577 – Long-term promissory note payable, net 1,800,315 – Deferred tax liabilities 836,330 – Lease liability - non-current 7,573,610 1,169,552 Total non-current liabilities 21,811,033 1,628,123 Total liabilities 40,107,552 10,653,025 Commitments and contingency – – Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021 – – Common stock, $0.001 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 29,572,382 and 26,448,663 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021 29,573 26,449 Additional paid in capital 29,046,300 23,214,263 Retained earnings 4,612,219 1,745,073 Non-controlling interest (4,070 ) – Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (3,226 ) – Total equity 33,680,796 24,985,785 Total liabilities and equity $ 73,788,348 $ 35,638,810





iPower Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

For the Three and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021