CORRECTION – FinWise Bancorp

MURRAY, Utah, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This press release corrects a prior version published on April 28, 2022 and is updated to revise the accounting treatment of certain deferred loan acquisition costs when the guaranteed portions of SBA 7(a) loans were sold. Subsequent to issuing the original press release and during the Company’s preparation of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022, the Company determined that it had been incorrectly accounting for such deferred loan acquisition costs. No corrections are required with respect to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 16, 2022. In the first quarter of 2021, FinWise Bancorp started paying marketing fees (representing a new expense component to the Company) on SBA 7(a) loans, which are amortized over the life of the loan. The impact to the Company of correcting the accounting for such marketing fees and related deferred loan acquisition costs were reductions in interest income and net loan balances of $1.1 million and the provision for income taxes of $0.3 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. As a result, the Company’s financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 previously reported in the original press release have been revised to reflect the foregoing changes to interest income and the provision for income taxes. This resulted in a $0.8 million reduction in net income for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 comprising a cumulative correction of $0.6 million and $0.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 (as an out-of-period adjustment) and the quarter ended March 31, 2022, respectively. The Company’s revised net income is $9.4 million, or $0.70 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The book value per share of the Company’s common stock decreased by $0.07 as a result of the revision to $9.77 per share at March 31, 2022. The revision had minimal impact on the Company’s capital ratios. The corrected release reads:



FINWISE BANCORP REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

- Net Income of $9.4 Million -

- Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.70 -

Murray, Utah, April 28, 2022 (Updated May 16, 2022) (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ: FINW) (“FinWise” or the “Company”), parent company of FinWise Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

Loan originations grew 9.0% to $2.5 billion from the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and more than doubled from the prior-year period

Net interest income was $13.0 million, compared to $15.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and $8.4 million in the prior year period

Net Income was $9.4 million, compared to $10.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and $5.3 million in the prior year period

Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) were $0.70 for the quarter, compared to $0.90 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and $0.59 for the prior year period

Efficiency ratio was 36.7%, compared to 34.3% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and 45.9% for the prior year period

Maintained industry-leading returns with annualized return on average equity (ROAE) of 31.4%, compared to 43.8% in the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and 43.1% in the prior year period

Asset quality remained strong with a nonperforming loans to total loans ratio of 0.2%



“FinWise continued to deliver solid results as our platform’s scalability facilitated another quarter of robust loan originations from our existing strategic programs,” said Kent Landvatter, Chief Executive Officer and President of FinWise. “We also maintained our industry-leading efficiency and profitability, while we continued the buildout of our operating infrastructure to further enhance future growth potential. These results exemplify the strength of our business model which gives us confidence that we can continue to expand our market share to the benefit of our customers and shareholders over the long-term.”

Results of Operations

The Company’s first quarter of 2022 was highlighted by continued strength in loan originations across its primary lines of business, substantial earnings growth, solid efficiency, and industry-leading returns.

Selected Financial Data

For the Three Months Ended ($s in thousands, except per share amounts, annualized ratios) 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 3/31/2021 Net Income $ 9,434 $ 10,111 $ 5,291 Diluted EPS $ 0.70 $ 0.90 $ 0.59 Return on average assets 9.4% 11.3% 6.5% Return on average equity 31.4% 43.8% 43.1% Yield on loans 17.7% 21.6% 13.6% Cost of deposits 0.8% 0.8% 1.5% Net interest margin 13.4% 16.6% 11.0% Efficiency ratio 36.7% 34.3% 45.9% Tangible book value per share $ 9.77 $ 9.04 $ 6.00 Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (1) 29.4% 30.4% 15.8% Leverage Ratio (Bank under CBLR) 19.1% 17.7% 19.4% (1) Tangible shareholders’ equity is defined as total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total shareholder’s equity. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets as of any of the dates indicated. We have not considered loan servicing rights as an intangible asset for purposes of this calculation. As a result, tangible shareholders’ equity is the same as total shareholders’ equity as of each of the dates indicated.

Net Income



Net income was $9.4 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $10.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, and nearly double the net income for the first quarter of 2021. The decline from the previous quarter was primarily due to a decrease in net interest income due to a change in the mix of loans and an increase in non-interest expense, partially offset by an increase in non-interest income driven by gain on sale of loans and higher strategic program fees. Compared to the prior year period, net income growth was primarily driven by increases in net interest income and non-interest income, partially offset by higher non-interest expenses and provision for loan loss.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $13.0 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $15.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, and $8.4 million for the first quarter of 2021. The decline from the previous quarter was primarily due to a change in the mix of held for sale loans reflecting higher average balances from strategic programs with lower yielding loans. Growth over the prior year period primarily reflected strong loan growth resulting in higher balances and an increase in average interest earning assets.

Loan originations totaled $2.5 billion for the first quarter of 2022, up 9.0% from $2.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021, and up 147.8% from $1.0 billion for the first quarter of 2021.

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 13.4% compared to 16.6% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 11.0% for the first quarter of 2021. The decline from the previous quarter was primarily driven by higher average held for sale and held for investment loan balances carrying lower yields from strategic programs. The decrease in net interest margin was partially offset by a change in the underlying mix of held for investment loans reflecting a decrease in lower yielding SBA 7(a) loans. The net interest margin increase from the first quarter of 2021 was driven mainly by a substantial reduction in average PPP loans with a notional interest rate of 1.0% outstanding.

Provision for Loan Losses

The Company’s provision for loan losses was $2.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $2.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2021. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to loan growth on unguaranteed loans held for investment and an increase in net charge-offs. The increase in the Company’s provision for loan losses for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021 was due to substantial loan growth and an increase in net charge-offs.

Non-interest Income

For the Three Months Ended ($s in thousands) 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 3/31/2021 Non-interest income: Strategic program fees $ 6,623 $ 6,082 $ 2,953 Gain on sale of loans 5,052 1,813 2,603 SBA loan servicing fees 387 356 152 Change in fair value on investment in BFG (398 ) 864 360 Other miscellaneous income 18 14 11 Total non-interest income $ 11,682 $ 9,129 $ 6,079

Non-interest income was $11.7 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 28.0% from $9.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, and nearly doubled from $6.1 million for the first quarter of 2021. The increase over both prior periods was driven primarily by higher gain on sale of loans due to an increase in the number of SBA 7(a) loans sold as well as an increase in strategic program fees due to significant loan origination volume. The increase over both periods was partially offset by a decrease in the change in fair value on investment in Business Funding Group, LLC (“BFG”) due primarily to the softening of comparable company values used in determining BFG fair value.



Non-interest Expense

For the Three Months Ended ($s in thousands) 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 3/31/2021 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits $ 7,092 $ 6,052 $ 4,895 Occupancy and equipment expenses 302 208 194 (Recovery) impairment of SBA servicing asset (59 ) 800 - Other operating expenses 1,713 1,311 1,574 Total non-interest expense $ 9,048 $ 8,371 $ 6,663

Non-interest expense was $9.0 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $8.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $6.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. The increase over both prior periods was primarily due to increased expenses from higher employee head count related to an increase in strategic program loan volume, the expansion of the Company’s information technology and security division to support enhancements to the Company’s infrastructure, and contractual bonuses paid relating to the expansion of the strategic programs. The increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was partially offset by the minor recovery and lack of additional impairment on the SBA servicing asset in the first quarter of 2022.

The Company’s efficiency ratio was 36.7% for the first quarter of 2022 as compared to 34.3% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 45.9% for the first quarter of 2021.

Tax Rate

The Company’s effective tax rate was approximately 25.4% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 25.3% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 26.7% for the first quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet

The Company’s total assets were $424.5 million at March 31, 2022, an increase of 11.6% from $380.2 million at December 31, 2021, and an increase of 28.6% from $330.1 million at March 31, 2021. The increase over both prior periods was mainly due to growth in deposits to fund the Company’s growing Strategic Program loan portfolio. The increase in total assets compared to March 31, 2021 also reflected an increase in cash from the Company’s public stock offering and an increase in deposits to fund SBA 7(a) loans offset by a substantial decrease in borrowings under the PPP Liquidity Facility due to a decline in PPP loans outstanding.

The following table shows the loan portfolio as of the dates indicated:

As of 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 3/31/2021 ($s in thousands) Amount % of total

loans Amount % of total

loans Amount % of total

loans SBA $ 127,778 46.9 % $ 142,392 53.6 % $ 167,824 68.4 % Commercial, non real estate 3,285 1.2 % 3,428 1.3 % 3,867 1.6 % Residential real estate 30,772 11.3 % 27,108 10.2 % 21,712 8.9 % Strategic Program loans 101,819 37.4 % 85,850 32.3 % 44,427 18.1 % Commercial real estate 4,187 1.5 % 2,436 0.9 % 2,589 1.1 % Consumer 4,711 1.7 % 4,574 1.7 % 4,807 2.0 % Total period end loans $ 272,552 100.0 % $ 265,788 100.0 % $ 245,226 100.0 % Note: SBA loans as of March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021 include $1.0 million, $1.1 million and $65.9 million in PPP loans, respectively. SBA loans as of March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021 include $53.2 million, $75.7 million and $48.0 million, respectively, of SBA 7(a) loan balances that are guaranteed by the SBA.

Total loans receivable at March 31, 2022 increased 2.5% to $272.6 million from $265.8 million at December 31, 2021 and increased 11.1% from $245.2 million at March 31, 2021. The growth in loans receivable over both periods was due primarily to increases in strategic program loans. The increase in total loans compared to December 31, 2021 was partially offset by a decrease in SBA loans. Growth compared to March 31, 2021 was partially offset by a substantial decrease in PPP loans due to PPP loan forgiveness throughout 2021.

The following table shows the deposit composition as of the dates indicated:

As of 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 3/31/2021 ($s in thousands) Total Percent Total Percent Total Percent Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 127,330 45.9 % $ 110,548 43.9 % $ 100,809 53.5 % Interest-bearing deposits: Demand 7,919 2.8 % 5,399 2.1 % 6,682 3.5 % Savings 7,089 2.6 % 6,685 2.7 % 6,882 3.7 % Money markets 53,434 19.3 % 31,076 12.3 % 17,582 9.3 % Time certificates of deposit 81,688 29.4 % 98,184 39.0 % 56,556 30.0 % Total period end deposits $ 277,460 100.0 % $ 251,892 100.0 % $ 188,511 100.0 %

Total deposits at March 31, 2022 increased 10.2% to $277.5 million from $251.9 million at December 31, 2021, and increased 47.2% from $188.5 million at March 31, 2021. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2021 was driven primarily by an increase in money market deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The increase from the first quarter of 2021 was driven by a significant increase in money market accounts, noninterest-bearing demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.



Total shareholders’ equity increased $9.6 million, or 8.2%, to $125.0 million at March 31, 2022 from $115.4 million at December 31, 2021. Compared to the period ending March 31, 2021, shareholder’s equity increased $72.7 million, or more than doubled from $52.3 million. The increase in shareholders’ equity over the prior quarter was mainly driven by an increase in net income during the first quarter of 2022. The increase over the prior year period was primarily due to the Company’s Initial Public Offering and an increase in net income.

Bank Regulatory Capital Ratios

The following table presents the leverage ratios for the Bank as of the dates indicated:

As of 2022 2021 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Well-Capitalized Requirement Well-Capitalized Requirement Leverage Ratio (Bank under CBLR) 19.1% 17.7% 9.0% 8.5%

The Bank’s capital levels remain significantly above well-capitalized guidelines as of the end of the first quarter of 2022.



Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans were $0.7 million or 0.2% of total loans receivable at March 31, 2022, compared to $0.7 million or 0.2% of total loans receivable at December 31, 2021 and $0.8 million or 0.3% of total loans receivable at March 31, 2021. As noted above, the provision for loan losses was $2.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $2.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2021. The Company’s allowance for loan losses to total loans (less PPP loans) was 3.7% at March 31, 2022 compared to 3.7% at December 31, 2021 and 3.4% at March 31, 2021. During the first quarter of 2022, the Company’s net charge-offs were $2.8 million, compared to $2.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2021 and $0.6 million during the first quarter of 2021. The increase in charge-offs during the first quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was predominantly driven by the normalization of credit losses to pre-pandemic market conditions and by growth in the Company’s held for investment balances. The increase in charge-offs during the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021 was mainly driven by growth in the Company’s held for investment balances related to four of its strategic programs.

The following table presents a summary of changes in the allowance for loan losses and asset quality ratios for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended ($s in thousands) 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 3/31/2021 Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses: Beginning Balance $ 9,855 $ 9,640 $ 6,199 Provision 2,947 2,502 633 Charge offs SBA (31 ) (100 ) (7 ) Commercial, non real estate - - (41 ) Residential real estate - - - Strategic Program loans (2,878 ) (2,379 ) (741 ) Commercial real estate - - - Consumer - - (2 ) Recoveries SBA - 4 11 Commercial, non real estate 1 11 - Residential real estate - - - Strategic Program loans 93 177 132 Commercial real estate - - - Consumer - - - Ending Balance $ 9,987 $ 9,855 $ 6,184 Asset Quality Ratios As of and For the Three Months Ended ($s in thousands, annualized ratios) 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 3/31/2021 Nonperforming loans $ 658 $ 657 $ 789 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.2 % 0.2 % 0.3 % Net charge offs to average loans 3.8 % 3.2 % 1.0 % Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment 5.0 % 4.8 % 3.0 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 3.7 % 3.7 % 2.5 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans (less PPP loans) 3.7 % 3.7 % 3.4 % Net charge-offs $ 2,815 $ 2,287 $ 648

FINWISE BANCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

($s in thousands; unaudited)

As of ($s in thousands) 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 3/31/2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents Cash and due from banks $ 414 $ 411 $ 397 Interest bearing deposits 116,232 85,343 73,825 Total cash and cash equivalents 116,646 85,754 74,222 Investment securities held-to-maturity, at cost 10,986 11,423 1,670 Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost 449 378 378 Loans receivable, net 189,549 198,102 201,136 Strategic Program loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value 73,805 60,748 37,847 Premises and equipment, net 4,531 3,285 1,488 Accrued interest receivable 1,347 1,548 1,395 Deferred taxes, net 1,788 1,823 670 SBA servicing asset, net 5,225 3,938 3,074 Investment in Business Funding Group (BFG), at fair value 5,400 5,900 3,873 Investment in Finwise Investments, LLC 80 80 - Operating lease right-of-use ("ROU") assets 7,178 - - Other assets 7,500 7,235 4,300 Total assets $ 424,484 $ 380,214 $ 330,053 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Noninterest bearing $ 127,330 $ 110,548 $ 100,809 Interest bearing 150,130 141,344 87,702 Total deposits 277,460 251,892 188,511 Accrued interest payable 39 48 218 Income taxes payable, net 3,411 233 2,847 PPP Liquidity Facility 952 1,050 79,704 Operating lease liabilities 7,386 - - Other liabilities 10,281 11,549 6,463 Total liabilities 299,529 264,772 277,743 Shareholders' equity Common stock 13 13 9 Additional paid-in-capital 54,915 54,836 18,000 Retained earnings 70,027 60,593 34,301 Total shareholders' equity 124,955 115,442 52,310 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 424,484 $ 380,214 $ 330,053





FINWISE BANCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

($s in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended ($s in thousands, except per share amounts) 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 3/31/2021 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 13,156 $ 15,500 $ 8,790 Interest on securities 39 28 6 Other interest income 28 25 10 Total interest income 13,223 15,553 8,806 Interest expense Interest on deposits 261 279 297 Interest on PPP Liquidity Facility 1 2 75 Total interest expense 262 281 372 Net interest income 12,961 15,272 8,434 Provision for loan losses 2,947 2,503 633 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,014 12,769 7,801 Non-interest income Strategic Program fees 6,623 6,082 2,953 Gain on sale of loans 5,052 1,813 2,603 SBA loan servicing fees 387 356 152 Change in fair value on investment in BFG (398 ) 864 360 Other miscellaneous income 18 14 11 Total non-interest income 11,682 9,129 6,079 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 7,092 6,052 4,895 Occupancy and equipment expenses 302 208 194 (Recovery) impairment of SBA servicing asset (59 ) 800 - Other operating expenses 1,713 1,311 1,574 Total non-interest expense 9,048 8,371 6,663 Income before income tax expense 12,648 13,527 7,217 Provision for income taxes 3,214 3,416 1,926 Net income $ 9,434 $ 10,111 $ 5,291 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.74 $ 0.95 $ 0.61 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.90 $ 0.59 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 12,777,237 10,169,005 8,091,186 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 13,567,311 10,818,984 8,335,772 Shares outstanding at end of period 12,788,810 12,772,010 8,716,110





FINWISE BANCORP

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES - QUARTERLY

($s in thousands; unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 3/31/2021 ($s in thousands, annualized ratios) Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Interest earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve, non-U.S. central banks and other banks $ 79,855 28 0.14 % $ 72,746 25 0.14 % $ 46,885 10 0.09 % Investment securities 11,263 39 1.39 % 8,078 28 1.39 % 1,750 6 1.37 % Loans held for sale 94,610 6,765 28.60 % 87,156 7,553 34.66 % 35,349 3,566 40.35 % Loans held for investment 202,052 6,391 12.65 % 199,609 7,947 15.93 % 223,728 5,224 9.34 % Total interest earning assets 387,780 13,223 13.64 % 367,589 15,553 16.92 % 307,712 8,806 11.45 % Less: allowance for loan losses (10,366 ) (9,450 ) (6,288 ) Non-interest earning assets 24,160 24,379 11,354 Total assets $ 401,574 $ 382,518 $ 312,778 Interest bearing liabilities: Demand $ 6,344 $ 14 0.88 % $ 7,411 $ 15 0.81 % $ 6,287 $ 14 0.89 % Savings 6,678 1 0.06 % 7,573 1 0.05 % 6,851 3 0.18 % Money market accounts 31,889 22 0.28 % 28,859 21 0.29 % 17,728 16 0.36 % Certificates of deposit 87,626 224 1.02 % 104,135 242 0.93 % 50,888 264 2.08 % Total deposits 132,537 261 0.79 % 147,978 279 0.75 % 81,754 297 1.45 % Other borrowings 985 1 0.41 % 1,437 2 0.56 % 87,267 75 0.34 % Total interest bearing liabilities 133,522 262 0.79 % 149,415 281 0.75 % 169,021 372 0.88 % Non-interest bearing deposits 137,750 127,590 89,111 Non-interest bearing liabilities 11,553 16,314 6,586 Shareholders’ equity 118,749 89,199 48,060 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 401,574 $ 382,518 $ 312,778 Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 12,961 12.85 % $ 15,272 16.17 % $ 8,434 10.57 % Net interest margin 13.37 % 16.62 % 10.96 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities 290.42 % 246.02 % 182.06 % Note: Average PPP loans for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021 were $1.0 million, $1.5 million and $91.3 million, respectively.

FINWISE BANCORP

SELECTED HISTORICAL CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL AND OTHER DATA

($s in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

As of and for the Three Months Ended ($s in thousands, except for per share data, annualized ratios) 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 3/31/2021

Selected Loan Metrics Amount of loans originated $ 2,511,306 $ 2,304,234 $ 1,013,408 Selected Income Statement Data Interest income $ 13,223 $ 15,553 $ 8,806 Interest expense 262 281 372 Net interest income 12,961 15,272 8,434 Provision for loan losses 2,947 2,503 633 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,014 12,769 7,801 Non-interest income 11,682 9,129 6,079 Non-interest expense 9,048 8,371 6,663 Provision for income taxes 3,214 3,416 1,926 Net income 9,434 10,111 5,291 Selected Balance Sheet Data Total Assets $ 424,484 $ 380,214 $ 330,053 Cash and cash equivalents 116,646 85,754 74,222 Investment securities held-to-maturity, at cost 10,986 11,423 1,670 Loans receivable, net 189,549 198,102 201,136 Strategic Program loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value 73,805 60,748 37,847 SBA servicing asset, net 5,225 3,938 3,074 Investment in Business Funding Group, at fair value 5,400 5,900 3,873 Deposits 277,460 251,892 188,511 PPP Liquidity Facility 952 1,050 79,704 Total shareholders' equity 124,955 115,442 52,310 Tangible shareholders’ equity (1) 124,955 115,442 52,310 Share and Per Share Data Earnings per share - basic $ 0.74 $ 0.95 $ 0.61 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.90 $ 0.59 Book value per share $ 9.77 $ 9.04 $ 6.00 Tangible book value per share $ 9.77 $ 9.04 $ 6.00 Weighted avg outstanding shares - basic 12,777,237 10,169,005 8,091,186 Weighted avg outstanding shares - diluted 13,567,311 10,818,984 8,335,772 Shares outstanding at end of period 12,788,810 12,772,010 8,716,110 Asset Quality Ratios Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.2 % 0.2 % 0.3 % Net charge offs to average loans 3.8 % 3.2 % 1.0 % Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment 5.0 % 4.8 % 3.0 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 3.7 % 3.7 % 2.5 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans (less PPP loans) 3.7 % 3.7 % 3.4 % Capital Ratios Total shareholders' equity to total assets 29.4 % 30.4 % 15.8 % Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (1) 29.4 % 30.4 % 15.8 % Leverage Ratio (Bank under CBLR) 19.1 % 17.7 % 19.4 % (1) Tangible shareholders’ equity is defined as total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total shareholder’s equity. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets as of any of the dates indicated. We have not considered loan servicing rights as an intangible asset for purposes of this calculation. As a result, tangible shareholders’ equity is the same as total shareholders’ equity as of each of the dates indicated.



