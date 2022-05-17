BrightInsight Adds Biopharma Technology and Digital Health Expert, Karl Hick, to Advisory Council

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightInsight, Inc., provider of the leading global platform for biopharma and medtech regulated digital health solutions, announced today the appointment of Karl Hick, former Chief Digital and Information Officer of Takeda Pharmaceuticals, to the BrightInsight Advisory Council. Mr. Hick joins this group of esteemed industry experts working with the BrightInsight Leadership Team to advance the company’s vision to transform patient outcomes globally through the power of digital technology.



Mr. Hick joins as BrightInsight continues to experience significant growth and momentum. In the first quarter of 2022, BrightInsight announced two new biopharma partnerships for digital health solutions with Sanofi and UCB, joining its list of customers that includes CSL Behring, Roche and Novo Nordisk, among others. Cementing its status as the de facto digital health platform for biopharma and medtech, BrightInsight and its clients launched seven key Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) projects in 2021, with all taking 12 months or less to go live. The company is expanding its footprint around the world with team members located in the United States, England, Ireland, India, South Africa, Israel, Spain, France, the Netherlands, Poland and Switzerland.

“Karl Hick brings a wealth of knowledge to BrightInsight, and we are honored to have him join our Advisory Council. As we continue to develop our product offerings and expand operations globally, he will be a critical advisor to us and our customers, providing insights from his successful career driving innovation and adoption of digital health technology,” said Kal Patel, M.D., CEO and Co-Founder. “Our clients will benefit from Karl’s valuable counsel informing the advancement and expansion of our digital solutions.”

“BrightInsight is playing a key role in the biopharma industry’s adoption of digital solutions with its regulated digital health platform that ensures compliance with quality, security, regulatory and privacy requirements,” said Karl Hick, former Chief Digital and Information Officer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals. “I’m pleased to join the BrightInsight Advisory Council, as the company’s mission is aligned with my career focus of enabling biopharma to improve drug development and patient care with data and digital technology.”

Karl Hick served as Takeda’s Chief Digital and Information Officer from 2017 to 2022. In his role, he led the efforts to create a diversified technology investment portfolio, including data, digital and AI. He accelerated the strategic data and digital agenda through a cloud-driven business transformation, a Digital Advisory Board (DAB) and the Global Data Council (GDC). He also served as Board Chairman, Takeda Digital Ventures from 2020 to 2022. Prior to Takeda, Mr. Hick was SVP and Chief Information Officer at Shire Pharmaceuticals, and before that he was CIO at Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics. His 25 years of experience in technology ranges from the transformation of global IT organizations to mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, to cutting-edge digital health. Impacting patients’ lives has become a meaningful value-driver in Karl’s many years in the pharmaceutical/biotech industry.

The BrightInsight Advisory Council includes some of the world’s most accomplished healthcare, technology and business thought leaders including Mark T. Bertolini, Donald Jones, Kothandaraman Sridharan, Jeffrey Leiden, M.D., Ph.D., Diana McKenzie, Kim Powell, Brent Saunders, Meinhard F. Schmidt, Jagjot (JJ) Singh, Bradley Stock and Hemant Taneja.

BrightInsight provides the leading global platform for biopharma and medtech regulated digital health solutions. When speed matters, we help companies accelerate time to market for regulated digital health offerings across therapeutic areas, including apps, algorithms, medical devices, connected combination products, diagnostics, and Software as a Medical Device (SaMD). BrightInsight replaces the need for lengthy and complex ‘build from scratch’ implementations by offering configurable software solutions and a proven platform built under a Quality Management System to support global security, privacy, and regulatory requirements. When building digital health products on the BrightInsight Platform, compliance is future-proofed as intended use changes scale across geographies.

