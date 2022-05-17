Gainwell Appoints Karen Shields as Chief Client Engagement Officer

TYSONS, Va., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainwell Technologies LLC (Gainwell), a leading provider of technology solutions for health and human service programs, today announced that Karen Shields has joined the company as Chief Client Engagement Officer. An experienced leader in both the public and private sectors, Karen brings over thirty years of expertise in navigating the intersection of technology and healthcare in serving vulnerable populations – further strengthening Gainwell’s commitment to helping clients improve health outcomes.



“One of the hallmarks of a market-shaping culture is the ability to anticipate clients’ needs and proactively solve them. Gainwell has been at the forefront of this effort, and with Karen joining our leadership team, her healthcare and technology background will be invaluable as we help clients improve the health and human services they deliver to members, all while modernizing systems and processes, and reducing costs,” said Paul Saleh, CEO of Gainwell.

As Chief Client Engagement Officer, Karen will work across Gainwell’s client base to understand and anticipate their various needs and challenges. Working in collaboration with Gainwell’s product management team, Karen will apply these learnings to ensure the consistent fulfillment of clients’ needs.

“I’m excited to join the Gainwell team and apply my experience in healthcare, technology and government to further support our nation’s essential healthcare programs,” said Karen. “I will be laser-focused on listening to our clients’ priorities and working alongside them to help them deliver innovative solutions that will improve health and human services’ outcomes in the communities they serve.”

Karen’s previous roles include deputy director of CMS’ Center for Medicaid and CHIP Services. Before that, she led the development of Serco’s healthcare business and held a variety of leadership roles within CMS, including as the Deputy Director for Operations in CMS’ Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight (CCIIO).

About Gainwell Technologies LLC

Gainwell Technologies is the leading provider of technology solutions that are vital to the administration and operations of health and human services programs. With more than 50 years of proven experience, Gainwell has a reputation for service excellence and unparalleled industry expertise. We offer clients scalable and flexible solutions for their most complex challenges. These capabilities make us a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliability, innovation and transformational outcomes. Learn more at gainwelltechnologies.com.

Gainwell Media Contact

Lacey Hautzinger, Gainwell Technologies

469.284.7240

lacey.hautzinger@gainwelltechnologies.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3db860b5-fadb-4201-bff1-f755aa1cf703