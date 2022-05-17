Register Now for the 2022 Tunnel To Towers 5K Run & Walk NYC

Staten Island, NY, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honor. Respect. Never Forget. The 2022 Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk NYC will be held on Sunday, September 25.

Register now for this iconic event at T2T.org.

What began with 1,500 people in 2002 is now considered by many to be one of the top 5K runs in America, with more than 30,000 people participating last year.

This event retraces FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller’s final footsteps from Brooklyn through the former Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers. It pays homage to the 343 FDNY firefighters, law enforcement officers, and thousands of civilians who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, and the more than 7,000 service members who lost their lives in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

This year’s event will honor the memory of the 13 military service members who tragically lost their lives in Kabul, Afghanistan during the withdrawal of U.S. troops on August 26, 2021.

Sgt. Johanny Pichardo

Sgt. Nicole Gee

Staff Sgt. Darin Hoover

Cpl. Hunter Lopez

Cpl. Daegan Page

Cpl. Humberto Sanchez

Lance Cpl. David Espinoza

Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz

Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum

Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola

Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui

Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak

Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss

Secure your spot in this patriotic tribute to America’s heroes by going to T2T.org.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. For more than 20 years the Foundation has supported our nation’s first responders, veterans, and their families by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes. For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its commitment to DO GOOD, please visit T2T.org.

