Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) Announces Reappraisal at CMMI Maturity Level 3

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) announced today that its Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) sector major software programs have been reappraised at level 3 of the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) version 2.0.



The reappraisal of the sector’s major software programs within the updated model illustrates the organization's ongoing commitment to continuous process improvement. ARA’s IMS sector previously achieved CMMI-DEV maturity level 3 appraisals in 2009, 2012, 2016, and 2019. All software development projects can leverage a standard set of processes designed to help projects perform efficiently and deliver high quality technical solutions.



"As ARA continues to grow, it is vital that we continue to strengthen our proven, repeatable processes that will deliver more value to our clients while minimizing program and project risks," IMS Sector Manager William Ratliff said. "Reappraising at this level reflects our continued dedication to achieving high performance and gives our customers confidence that ARA has institutionalized proven processes."



CMMI is a capability improvement framework that provides essential elements of effective processes to improve organizational and project performance. Maturity level 3 requires the organization to perform at a "defined" level. At this level, the organization describes its well-characterized processes in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. The organization establishes and improves this set of standard processes over time.

About ARA

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 1,500 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.