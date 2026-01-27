ARA Promotes James Myers to Senior Vice President

Albuquerque, NM, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) is pleased to announce the promotion of James Myers to senior vice president where he will lead Corporate Development to further enhance ARA’s impact in national security.

Since joining ARA in 2022, Myers has driven the creation of new defense programs and identified high-value opportunities that strengthen ARA’s role as a trusted partner within the executive and legislative branches of government and the broader defense industry. In his new role leading Corporate Development, he will support strategic planning, engagements, partnerships and government relations to expand ARA’s capabilities in mission-critical programs.

“Jim Myers has demonstrated exceptional leadership in driving innovation and strategic growth at ARA,” said Curt Beckemeyer, ARA CEO and president. “His promotion to senior vice president to lead Corporate Development reflects his proven ability to transform strategic vision into actionable programs, strengthen critical partnerships, and advance ARA’s impact in support of national security.”

A retired U.S. Army Colonel and 30-year veteran, Myers brings deep expertise in defense, intelligence and cyber operations, modernization, planning, and intelligence & electronic warfare systems.

About ARA

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and innovative solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 2,300 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.

