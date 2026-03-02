ARA Announces 41st Space Symposium Attendance

Colorado Springs, CO, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) is excited to announce it will host a booth at the 41st Space Symposium April 13-16 in Colorado Springs, CO, reflecting our commitment to accelerating innovation for dynamic space operations.

At this year’s symposium, ARA will highlight live demos, mission-thread walkthroughs, and operator-informed modeling tools in Booth 410.

As the premier event uniting leaders across government, industry, and academia, Space Symposium provides a vital forum to explore critical space issues. Stay tuned for more details on ARA’s in-booth demonstrations, featuring next-generation capabilities and expertise across the space domain. Learn more at https://www.ara.com/spacesymposium/.

About ARA

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and innovative solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 2,300 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.

