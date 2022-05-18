Brilliant Earth Redefines Diamond Classics with “Jade Trau for Brilliant Earth” Collection

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BRLT), an innovative, digital-first jewelry company and global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced an exclusive designer-led collection with renowned New York-based jewelry designer, Jade Trau, that redefines diamond classics. The 11-piece collection is designed for the modern consumer looking for rings that are anything but traditional. Consisting of nine versatile stacking rings and two engagement rings, the collection features Jade Trau’s signature styles combined with Brilliant Earth’s award winning craftsmanship, ethically-sourced diamonds and recycled materials.



“At Brilliant Earth, we are always looking to introduce new and distinctive designs. Partnering with Jade Trau on her vision to redefine diamond classics allows us to offer a collection that is both trend driven and aligned with our sustainability mission in a new and exciting way,” says Kathryn Money, SVP of Merchandising and Retail for Brilliant Earth. “Collaborating with Jade on this collection was very synergistic. Our commitment to craftsmanship coupled with Jade’s singular creative vision are emphasized throughout, offering an exciting new collection we know our customers will love and can build on over time.”

The Jade Trau for Brilliant Earth collection features luxury pieces, perfect for the trend forward consumer. Together, the pieces within this exclusive collection create an individualistic style that allows for distinct personalities to shine, marking a broader industry movement toward unique, contemporary styles. The pieces may be stacked with other bands or worn alone offering the consumer the opportunity for self-expression and a unique approach to the ring stack. Brilliant Earth’s Create Your Own ring functionality allows further personalization for the engagement ring styles. Bridging elevated jewelry design with dynamic technology, the wearer is offered a breadth of Beyond Conflict Free Diamonds or ethically sourced vibrant gemstones to customize each piece.

“I was ecstatic to bring my design vision to Brilliant Earth and this collection. I love our shared values around sustainability and offering unique and meticulously crafted styles to the customer,” says Jade Trau, Founder, Jade Trau. “Coming up with the concept for this collection flowed naturally – we were inspired by the fluting and undulating elements often seen in architectural design. We worked seamlessly to design a collection that reflects the Jade Trau signature style, while progressing the idea of ring stacking and layering using unique setting styles, metal finishes and textures.”

Styles from the Jade Trau for Brilliant Earth collection range from $790 to $3,090 and will be available to purchase exclusively at all Brilliant Earth Showrooms and online at www.BrilliantEarth.com, beginning May 18, 2022.

ABOUT BRILLIANT EARTH

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Led by our co-founders Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the Company’s mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has 18 showrooms and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

ABOUT JADE TRAU

Focused on changing the conversation around the perception of what it means to own and wear fine jewelry, Jade Trau is a modern jewelry house that is quickly defining what the new diamond classic is. Designed to be layered together, every collection creates an authentic, easy-to-wear aesthetic that looks as good as it feels. The foundation of each design hinges on Jade’s deep diamond roots that go back generations. She uses her decades of experience in diamond buying to create customizable pieces that are luxurious, expressive, and deeply personal. Made up of a group of like-minded individuals, the Jade Trau community is constantly growing and evolving - and we've only just begun to scratch the surface of what's to come. For more information please visit: www.jadetrau.com .



