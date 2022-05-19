Silo Pharma Announces Successful Dosing of Patients Suffering from Parkinson’s Disease in Psilocybin Study

Study is examining effects of Psilocybin on Inflammatory Markers





ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc . (OTCQB: SILO), a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the use of psychedelics as a therapeutic, today announces that it in conjunction with the University of California San Francisco (UCSF), researchers have successfully dosed patients suffering from Parkinson’s disease. As part of this study, the researchers are collecting blood samples to determine the effects of psilocybin on inflammatory markers of patients who have exhibited signs of Parkinson’s.

This study is taking place at The Translational Psychedelic Research (TrPR) Program at UCSF. TrPR brings together scientists and care providers across disciplines to understand how psilocybin, LSD, ketamine, MDMA and related compounds impact the brain and other organ systems. The goal of TrPR is to accelerate progress towards impactful and accessible psychedelic treatments.

Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo Pharma commented “Successful dosing and collection of blood samples from enrolled patients is an important milestone that demonstrates the progress being made in this study which seeks to examine the effects of Psilocybin as an Anti-inflammatory agent.. We are encouraged by the progress and look forward to the next cohort of patients receiving therapeutic treatment and sharing the analysis of these markers when data has been analyzed and completed.”

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma. Inc. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications such as PTSD, Parkinson’s, and other rare neurological disorders. Silo’s mission is to identify assets to license and fund the research which we believe will be transformative to the well-being of patients and the health care industry. For more information, visit www.silopharma.com

