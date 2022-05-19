NFM Lending Receives Five Cultural Excellence Awards from Top Workplaces USA

Linthicum, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending is proud to announce that it has received five new Cultural Excellence Awards from Top Workplaces USA.

NFM was lauded for its Compensation & Benefits, Innovation, Leadership, Purpose & Values, and Work-Life Flexibility among large companies. These Cultural Excellence Awards complement the Top Workplaces USA achievement won in 2022 and 2021 and the Culture Badges bestowed in 2021.

"We are honored that Top Workplaces USA recognized us for these Cultural Excellence Awards," said NFM President Jan Ozga. "Each of these areas is one that we have paid close attention to and are continually striving to get better in. I am heartened our employees responded so positively about issues like Compensation & Benefits and Work-Life Flexibility. It serves as confirmation that the things we are doing are making a real difference in the work life of our valued employees."

NFM Lending will add these new Culture Excellence Awards to those previously awarded in 2021, including Clued-In Leaders, Top Leaders, Communication, Innovation, Appreciation, Employee Well-Being, Values, Empowering Employees, Professional Development, and Remote Work.

The Top Workplaces program distributes a survey to the employees of each nominated company, asking them to evaluate their workplaces. The survey asks participants to rank their companies on the quality of leadership, work-life balance, pay and benefits, and more.

Since the company was founded in 1998, NFM Lending has grown from a small mortgage brokerage in Baltimore to a national lender with branches throughout the United States.

NFM Lending prides itself on its outstanding culture. The company fills the employees' work environment with encouragement and teamwork, building a positive workplace that rewards commitment and performance. Management also encourages employees to voice their questions and concerns directly to be addressed promptly and appropriately. In addition, managers often surprise staff members on their birthdays, and the company holds contests, holiday celebrations, and other initiatives to encourage collaboration and show employees their appreciation. As remote work has become more prevalent in corporate culture, NFM Lending has embraced this change to improve its team's work-life balance further.

In addition to this award, NFM Lending is consistently recognized for its exceptional company culture. Other awards include: 'Top Mortgage Employer' by National Mortgage Professional Magazine; 'Top Workplace' by The Baltimore Sun and the Washington Post; '50 Best Places to Work For' by Mortgage Professional Magazine; and finalist in the "Best Places to Work" by Baltimore Business Journal. NFM Lending is proud of these accomplishments and each team member for their work to make NFM a Top Workplace.

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company currently licensed in 47 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its Family of Lenders includes Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, Freedmont Mortgage Group, and Elevate Home Loans. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

