YES Communities Announces 2022 Building Futures Arrupe Scholarship Winner

Denver, Colorado, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YES Communities, a Denver-based operator of manufactured housing, announced that one of the 2022 winners of the Building Futures Scholarship is Joann Hatch, a local Denver Arrupe Jesuit High School student. This scholarship provides Joann $2,500 towards her education costs.

Jean Gonzales, Vice President of Human Resources at YES Communities stated, “We are thrilled to announce Joann Hatch as this year’s scholarship winner. 2022 marks YES’ 12th year in partnership with Arrupe Jesuit, and we are continually in awe of the incredible potential we see in the Arrupe students.”

“Arrupe’s partnership with YES Communities offers our students the opportunity to pursue a rigorous college preparatory curriculum complemented by our Work Study model. This combination of academic and career readiness positions our students to serve as the next generation of Denver's leaders,” said Arrupe’s President, Michael J. O’Hagan.

Joann Hatch is a senior at Arrupe and will be studying nursing this fall. “With the help of the Building Futures Scholarship award, I can fulfill my purpose of supporting and being a woman for others. Next fall I will be attending Seattle University preparing for nursing, continuing to live out the Jesuit tradition, and being inspired to push healthcare for a more just and humane world.”

Since the inception of the partnership with Arrupe Jesuit High School in 2010, forty students have worked at YES Communities through the Corporate Work Study Program. In addition, YES has contributed $5,000 in Building Futures scholarships over the last two years towards Arrupe student education expenses.

About Arrupe Jesuit High School

Arrupe Jesuit High School is a Catholic, college preparatory school offering students with limited economic resources a premier educational experience through rigorous academics, formation in faith and discernment, and a unique work study program – fostering community, leadership, personal growth, and opportunity for all. To learn more, visit www.arrupejesuit.com

About YES Communities

YES Communities is an operator of manufactured housing communities and based in Denver, Colorado. YES has been recognized as the Manufactured Housing Institute's "Community Operator of the Year" from 2009 to 2019. For more information, please visit www.yescommunities.com

