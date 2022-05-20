Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

English Dutch French

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 12 May 2022 to 18 May 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022 , the second tranche of €30 million started on 11 May 2022 .

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 12 May 2022 to 18 May 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 103 658 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the second tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 12 May 2022 and 18 May 2022:





Repurchase of shares



Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€) 12 May 2022 Euronext Brussels 9 261 32.61 33.22 32.30 302 001 MTF CBOE 9 194 32.59 33.22 32.32 299 632 MTF Tuquoise 1 182 32.60 33.24 32.36 38 533 MTF Aquis 1 839 32.60 33.22 32.36 59 951 13 May 2022 Euronext Brussels 9 242 34.16 34.58 33.58 315 707 MTF CBOE 8 618 34.20 34.58 33.72 294 736 MTF Turquoise 1 015 34.18 34.58 34.04 34 693 MTF Aquis 1 786 34.19 34.58 33.90 61 063 16 May 2022 Euronext Brussels 9 176 34.57 34.96 34.04 317 214 MTF CBOE 8 990 34.60 34.96 34.14 311 054 MTF Turquoise 1 228 34.67 34.90 34.32 42 575 MTF Aquis 1 925 34.61 34.90 34.22 66 624 17 May 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 275 35.72 36.00 35.34 295 583 MTF CBOE 8 302 35.73 36.02 35.32 296 630 MTF Turquoise 1 029 35.79 35.98 35.42 36 828 MTF Aquis 1 618 35.74 35.98 35.32 57 827 18 May 2022 Euronext Brussels 9 085 36.16 36.54 35.82 328 514 MTF CBOE 8 795 36.16 36.48 35.86 318 027 MTF Turquoise 1 200 36.20 36.38 36.04 43 440 MTF Aquis 1 898 36.19 36.50 36.08 68 689 Total 103 658 34.63 36.54 32.30 3 589 322

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 11 May 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021) , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 200 shares during the period from 12 May 2022 to 18 May 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 11 837 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 12 May 2022 to 18 May 2022:





Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 12 May 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 13 May 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 16 May 2022 800 34.10 34.20 34.00 27 280 17 May 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 18 May 2022 400 35.80 35.80 35.80 14 320 Total 1 200 - - - 41 600









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 12 May 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 13 May 2022 3 415 34.19 34.50 33.34 116 759 16 May 2022 2 200 34.68 34.90 34.40 76 296 17 May 2022 4 300 35.53 36.00 35.00 152 779 18 May 2022 1 922 36.37 36.50 36.30 69 903 Total 11 837 - - - 415 737

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 73 663 shares.

On 18 May 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 745 160 own shares, or 6.20 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.





