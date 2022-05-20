Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 12 May 2022 to 18 May 2022
Share Buyback Program
In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the second tranche of €30 million started on 11 May 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 12 May 2022 to 18 May 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 103 658 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the second tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 12 May 2022 and 18 May 2022:
Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price paid (€)
|Lowest Price paid (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|12 May 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|9 261
|32.61
|33.22
|32.30
|302 001
|MTF CBOE
|9 194
|32.59
|33.22
|32.32
|299 632
|MTF Tuquoise
|1 182
|32.60
|33.24
|32.36
|38 533
|MTF Aquis
|1 839
|32.60
|33.22
|32.36
|59 951
|13 May 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|9 242
|34.16
|34.58
|33.58
|315 707
|MTF CBOE
|8 618
|34.20
|34.58
|33.72
|294 736
|MTF Turquoise
|1 015
|34.18
|34.58
|34.04
|34 693
|MTF Aquis
|1 786
|34.19
|34.58
|33.90
|61 063
|16 May 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|9 176
|34.57
|34.96
|34.04
|317 214
|MTF CBOE
|8 990
|34.60
|34.96
|34.14
|311 054
|MTF Turquoise
|1 228
|34.67
|34.90
|34.32
|42 575
|MTF Aquis
|1 925
|34.61
|34.90
|34.22
|66 624
|17 May 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|8 275
|35.72
|36.00
|35.34
|295 583
|MTF CBOE
|8 302
|35.73
|36.02
|35.32
|296 630
|MTF Turquoise
|1 029
|35.79
|35.98
|35.42
|36 828
|MTF Aquis
|1 618
|35.74
|35.98
|35.32
|57 827
|18 May 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|9 085
|36.16
|36.54
|35.82
|328 514
|MTF CBOE
|8 795
|36.16
|36.48
|35.86
|318 027
|MTF Turquoise
|1 200
|36.20
|36.38
|36.04
|43 440
|MTF Aquis
|1 898
|36.19
|36.50
|36.08
|68 689
|Total
|103 658
|34.63
|36.54
|32.30
|3 589 322
As announced on 25 February 2022 and 11 May 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.
Liquidity agreement
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 200 shares during the period from 12 May 2022 to 18 May 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 11 837 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 12 May 2022 to 18 May 2022:
Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|12 May 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|13 May 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|16 May 2022
|800
|34.10
|34.20
|34.00
|27 280
|17 May 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|18 May 2022
|400
|35.80
|35.80
|35.80
|14 320
|Total
|1 200
|-
|-
|-
|41 600
Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|12 May 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|13 May 2022
|3 415
|34.19
|34.50
|33.34
|116 759
|16 May 2022
|2 200
|34.68
|34.90
|34.40
|76 296
|17 May 2022
|4 300
|35.53
|36.00
|35.00
|152 779
|18 May 2022
|1 922
|36.37
|36.50
|36.30
|69 903
|Total
|11 837
|-
|-
|-
|415 737
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 73 663 shares.
On 18 May 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 745 160 own shares, or 6.20 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.
