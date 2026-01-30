Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 22 January 2026 to 28 January 2026

Share Buyback Program
On 21 November 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 22 January 2026 to 28 January 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 46 499 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 22 January 2026 to 28 January 2026:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
22 January 2026Euronext Brussels5 99940.4340.6039.75242 540
 MTF CBOE3 50040.2840.6539.70140 980
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
23 January 2026Euronext Brussels6 00040.1140.3539.95240 660
 MTF CBOE3 50040.1140.2039.95140 385
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
26 January 2026Euronext Brussels6 00040.1340.4539.65240 780
 MTF CBOE3 50040.1440.4539.90140 490
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
27 January 2026Euronext Brussels6 00040.0440.2039.80240 240
 MTF CBOE3 50040.0340.2039.80140 105
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
28 January 2026Euronext Brussels5 17241.1741.6040.95212 931
 MTF CBOE3 32841.2041.7040.95137 114
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 46 49940.3541.7039.651 876 224

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 800 shares during the period from 22 January 2026 to 28 January 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 22 January 2026 to 28 January 2026:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
22 January 202600.000.000.000
23 January 202680040.2340.5040.0032 184
26 January 202660039.6039.8039.4023 760
27 January 202640039.9040.0039.8015 960
28 January 202600.000.000.000
Total1 800   71 904


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
22 January 20261 80040.2040.6039.8572 360
23 January 202600.000.000.000
26 January 20261 00040.2840.4040.2040 280
27 January 202600.000.000.000
28 January 20261 80041.0441.7040.4073 872
Total4 600   186 512

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 21 539 shares.

On 28 January 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 030 345 own shares, or 3.96% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.


