Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 22 January 2026 to 28 January 2026
Share Buyback Program
On 21 November 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 22 January 2026 to 28 January 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 46 499 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 22 January 2026 to 28 January 2026:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|22 January 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 999
|40.43
|40.60
|39.75
|242 540
|MTF CBOE
|3 500
|40.28
|40.65
|39.70
|140 980
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|23 January 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|6 000
|40.11
|40.35
|39.95
|240 660
|MTF CBOE
|3 500
|40.11
|40.20
|39.95
|140 385
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|26 January 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|6 000
|40.13
|40.45
|39.65
|240 780
|MTF CBOE
|3 500
|40.14
|40.45
|39.90
|140 490
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|27 January 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|6 000
|40.04
|40.20
|39.80
|240 240
|MTF CBOE
|3 500
|40.03
|40.20
|39.80
|140 105
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|28 January 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 172
|41.17
|41.60
|40.95
|212 931
|MTF CBOE
|3 328
|41.20
|41.70
|40.95
|137 114
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|46 499
|40.35
|41.70
|39.65
|1 876 224
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 800 shares during the period from 22 January 2026 to 28 January 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 22 January 2026 to 28 January 2026:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|22 January 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|23 January 2026
|800
|40.23
|40.50
|40.00
|32 184
|26 January 2026
|600
|39.60
|39.80
|39.40
|23 760
|27 January 2026
|400
|39.90
|40.00
|39.80
|15 960
|28 January 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|1 800
|71 904
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|22 January 2026
|1 800
|40.20
|40.60
|39.85
|72 360
|23 January 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|26 January 2026
|1 000
|40.28
|40.40
|40.20
|40 280
|27 January 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|28 January 2026
|1 800
|41.04
|41.70
|40.40
|73 872
|Total
|4 600
|186 512
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 21 539 shares.
On 28 January 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 030 345 own shares, or 3.96% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
