Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 22 January 2026 to 28 January 2026

Share Buyback Program

On 21 November 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 22 January 2026 to 28 January 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 46 499 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 22 January 2026 to 28 January 2026:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 22 January 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 999 40.43 40.60 39.75 242 540 MTF CBOE 3 500 40.28 40.65 39.70 140 980 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 23 January 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 000 40.11 40.35 39.95 240 660 MTF CBOE 3 500 40.11 40.20 39.95 140 385 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 26 January 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 000 40.13 40.45 39.65 240 780 MTF CBOE 3 500 40.14 40.45 39.90 140 490 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 27 January 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 000 40.04 40.20 39.80 240 240 MTF CBOE 3 500 40.03 40.20 39.80 140 105 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 28 January 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 172 41.17 41.60 40.95 212 931 MTF CBOE 3 328 41.20 41.70 40.95 137 114 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 46 499 40.35 41.70 39.65 1 876 224

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 800 shares during the period from 22 January 2026 to 28 January 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 22 January 2026 to 28 January 2026:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 22 January 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 23 January 2026 800 40.23 40.50 40.00 32 184 26 January 2026 600 39.60 39.80 39.40 23 760 27 January 2026 400 39.90 40.00 39.80 15 960 28 January 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 1 800 71 904





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 22 January 2026 1 800 40.20 40.60 39.85 72 360 23 January 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 26 January 2026 1 000 40.28 40.40 40.20 40 280 27 January 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 28 January 2026 1 800 41.04 41.70 40.40 73 872 Total 4 600 186 512

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 21 539 shares.

On 28 January 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 030 345 own shares, or 3.96% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.





Attachment