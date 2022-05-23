Advantest Again Distinguished as World’s #1 ATE Supplier and THE BEST Large Supplier of Chip Making Equipment in Annual Customer Satisfaction Survey

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today announced it has again topped the ratings chart of the 2022 TechInsights (formerly VLSIresearch) Customer Satisfaction Survey, capturing the No. 1 spot on this prestigious annual survey of global semiconductor companies for the third consecutive year.



Advantest has been named to the 10 BEST list every year since the inception of the survey 34 years ago. The survey ratings are based on direct customer feedback representing nearly two-thirds of the world’s chip producers, which include integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), fabless companies, and outsourced assembly and test (OSAT) providers.

According to TechInsights, Advantest, THE BEST supplier of test equipment in 2020 and 2021, was again the leading ATE company in 2022 and topped the 10 BEST list of large suppliers of chip making equipment. Worldwide participants rated equipment suppliers among 14 categories based on three key factors: supplier performance, customer service, and product performance. The categories span a set of criteria including cost of ownership, quality of results, field engineering support, trust, and partnership.

In the 2022 survey, Advantest achieved superior customer ratings for Recommended Supplier, Trust in Supplier, Technical Leadership, Partnering, and Field Engineering Support. According to TechInsights, Advantest continually ranks high among THE BEST Suppliers of Test Equipment and in 2022 was once again the only ATE supplier to receive a TechInsights Five-Star designation.

“Year after year, Advantest delivers on its promise of technological excellence, and it’s clear that the company continues to prioritize customer success as part of its long-term strategy,” commented G. Dan Hutcheson, vice chair of TechInsights. “By continually innovating and adapting to changing market dynamics, expanding its broad product portfolio and leveraging its global sales and support network, Advantest enables its customers to move forward with their latest chip designs and products. Thanks to these factors and more, Advantest has once again earned the highest ratings from the world’s global manufacturers.”

“We are humbled by the high evaluation we have received again this year from our customers around the world, despite the sustained global semiconductor shortage,” said Yoshiaki Yoshida, Advantest Corporation President and CEO. “It goes without saying that semiconductors are indispensable for our daily lives and for solving social issues, and we expect semiconductor demand to remain high as new applications emerge. We will continue to fulfil our responsibilities in the semiconductor supply chain and strive to live up to the trust that our customers place in us.”

Since 1988, this annual Customer Satisfaction Survey is the only publicly available survey tool for customers to provide feedback for suppliers of semiconductor equipment and subsystems.

As a global provider of test solutions for SoC, logic and memory semiconductors, Advantest has long been the industry’s only ATE supplier to design and manufacture its own fully integrated suite of test-cell solutions, comprising testers, handlers, device interfaces, and software – assuring the industry’s highest levels of integrity and compatibility.

About TechInsights

TechInsights is widely recognized as the world’s leading provider of advanced technology analysis and intellectual property services, providing content and services to the world’s most successful technology companies. For over 30 years we have existed to support a fair marketplace where semiconductor and electronics intellectual property can be innovated and monetized. By revealing the innovation others cannot inside the broadest range of advanced technology products, we enable business leaders to make the best technology investment decisions and prove patent value with fact-based information. More information is available at https://www.techinsights.com/

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high performance computing (HPC) including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

3061 Zanker Road

San Jose, CA 95134, USA

Amy Gold

amy.gold@advantest.com