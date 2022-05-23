STACK Infrastructure and IPI Partners’ Inaugural Women’s Leadership Summit Empowers Colleagues Across Companies

DENVER, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure , the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies, and global investment platform, IPI Partners, held their inaugural Women’s Leadership Summit last week in Denver, Colorado. The event welcomed attendees from STACK Americas, IPI Partners and its affiliates, for a day of programming focused on empowering women of all ages, cultures, backgrounds, geographies, and career paths.



“Bringing together this group of women from across STACK and our partners was an excellent first step in finding ongoing opportunities to foster professional development and mentorship,” said Heather Paduck, Chief Financial Officer of STACK Americas. “Providing the tools, inspiration, and connections that lead to personal and professional success not only benefits the women here, but also strengthens our teams overall. We’re looking forward to building on the momentum this summit created.”

Headlining the event was keynote speaker Amy Blankson, Chief Executive Officer of Fearless Positivity, Co-Founder of the Digital Wellness Institute, and bestselling author of The Future of Happiness. Blankson shared methods of conscious innovation for positive and agile leadership and encouraged women to use proven methods to balance productivity and well-being to flourish in a digital era.

“Each session embodied the overall themes of this event: empowerment, leadership, self-advocacy, and personal brand,” said Lauren Sullivan, Director at IPI Partners. “This was an opportunity for women at all levels across our organizations to make powerful networking connections and begin an ongoing dialogue to mentor and encourage one another in their professional goals.”

STACK Americas has additional upcoming and ongoing activities and programs to support women looking to further their personal and professional growth, including a recently launched mentorship program. This summit and mentorship program are foundational components of STACK’s continued commitment to recruiting, developing, and advancing women in their careers within the data center industry.

