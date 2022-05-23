Index Exchange Appoints Matt Barash as Senior Vice President of Americas

TORONTO, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Index Exchange Inc . (Index), one of the world’s largest independent ad exchanges, today announced the hiring of Matt Barash as senior vice president of Americas.



In the newly established role, Barash will oversee the Americas and work closely with media owners, agencies, and other key partners to adopt and leverage Index's leading suite of programmatic technology to support an ad-funded and sustainable open web. The announcement further solidifies Index’s commitment to expanding its customer-facing teams and bringing value to its customers, and comes on the heels of Index’s recently rebuilt exchange.

“It’s an exciting time for our industry, and helping our customers maximize opportunity remains our top priority,” said Jessica Breslav, chief customer officer at Index. “Matt’s extensive expertise in leading partners through transformational change aligns perfectly with our ambition to deliver omnichannel solutions that drive results.”

Barash brings over 20 years of industry experience across traditional digital, mobile, broadcast, and print. He was most recently senior vice president of global publishing and platform partnerships at Zeotap, where he led the commercial development of its identity solution aimed at privacy and compliance. Prior to that, he held management roles at AdColony, Forbes, and News Corp.

“Index is well-established as an ad tech leader and uniquely positioned to build, partner, and provide addressable omnichannel solutions for a future-state marketplace,” said Barash. “We are in the midst of remarkable industry reinvention and I could not be any more excited to hit the ground running alongside our partners. This is the moment to reimagine the programmatic playbook.”

Barash is based in New York City and will report to Breslav.

