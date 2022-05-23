Surgical Robotics Market Size to Hit US$ 21.3 Billion by 2030

Ottawa, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global surgical robotics market size was valued at US$ 5.36 bn in 2021. This device enables a surgeon to perform complex surgical procedures with higher precision. They are mainly used in orthopedic, general neurosurgeries, gynecological procedures, urological procedures and other minor invasive procedures. Growth in this sector is mainly driven by the advantages of artificially assisted surgery. Advancement in technological devices and increased support of robots help to achieve better and accurate results. These facilities are mainly supported by the increase in the funding for artificial intelligence to boost the upcoming market.



Get the Sample Pages of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1729

Market Highlights

The introduction of surgical robots into the medical system helps to increase the accuracy and provide better facilities to the patients who required surgical intervention. But at the same time, introduction of surgical robots leads to tremendous increase in the total cost of the surgical procedure which thus makes it unaffordable for the common man. This is the major factor which may lead to the decline of the surgical robotics market in the future. In order to provide better facilities to the patient surgical robots are the best possible option provided by the global market to the masses. Pandemic situations caused by the COVID-19 were dealt with easily by the use of surgical robots for urgent procedures which needed to be carried out. This helped improving the efficacy of the surgical robots and thus helped the growth of the market of surgical robots.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1729

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2020 USD 5.36 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 21.3 Billion Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 to 2030 Companies Covered Renishaw plc., Medrobotics, TransEnterix Surgical, Inc., Intuitive Surgical, THINK Surgical Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Medtronic plc., Smith & Nephew Plc. (Blue Belt Technologies, Inc.), Auris Surgical Robotics, Inc. (Hansen Medical Inc.)

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The increased need for better facilities and faster procedures acts as a driving force for the introduction of surgical robots in the medical system. The introduction of surgical robotics leads to the increase in accuracy of complex surgical procedures with minimal chances of error. Increase in the number of complex diseases and surgical procedures lead to the increase in the demand of surgical robots. Introduction of surgical robots reduces the cost of the accessory facilities required while performing a surgery. Chances of human error can be ruled out by the introduction of surgical robots into complex surgical procedures. Surgical procedures carried on during the pandemic of COVID-19 provided to be a driving force for boosting the market of surgical robots. Operations of individuals infected by the virus will be carried out safely with minimal errors without infecting the health care workers.

Restraints

In addition, the annual maintenance cost is around $125,000 which adds to the total cost of the surgery. The rising cost of the procedures due to the use of these robots is thus expected to curtail the growth of the medical robotics market. The total cost of the Surgical procedures Is increased due to the introduction of surgical robots which makes it unaffordable for the common man. Thus, a decline may be seen in the global market of surgical robots. The geriatric age group of patients who have a lower income will not be able to afford such surgical procedures where robots are involved and hence the market loses on this group of people.

Opportunities

The ambulatory surgery centers are freestanding facilities mainly for diagnostic and preventive procedures that do not necessitate admission. The cost saving procedures provided significant savings for the government patients and third-party payers. Research conducted by Healthcare Bluebook and HealthSmart concludes that ambulatory surgery centers decrease the expense of outpatient surgery by $38 billion annually since they offer a lower cost compared to a hospital. Owing to these benefits there has been an increase in the number of procedures performed by this system and the visits of the patient to the hospitals have reduced. Hence there has been a tremendous shift from in-patient to out-patient settings for complex surgical procedures which are performed in the hospital. The situation caused due to the pandemic of COVID-19 Led to the increase in the use of surgical robots to perform Unemployable surgical procedures especially of the infected individuals where there was a high risk of infection to other health care workers.

Related Reports

Challenges

Surgical robots are very expensive which creates a challenge for the hospitals to make the surgical procedures affordable for the patients. The cost effectiveness of introduction of the surgical robots into the surgical system is the greatest challenge that the market will face during its growing years. The rising cost of health care facilities and insurance policies also adds on to the factors that can lead to the decline of the surgical robot market. In the geriatric age group who requires greater number of surgeries won't be able to afford such expenses.

Recent Developments

To enhance the ortho market of Mako robots, in January 2021 Stryker acquired OrthoSensor and its Verasense intraoperative sensor.

CE Mark approval was granted to TransEnterix in January 2021 for its intelligent surgical unit that adds capabilities and enables machine vision.

To introduce Versius across New Zealand and Australia, after the regulatory process CMR Surgical signed an agreement with LifeHealthcare





Market Segmentation

By Component

Systems

Accessories

Services





By Surgery Type

Gynecology Surgery

Urology Surgery

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery Knee Hip Spine Others

General Surgery

Other Surgeries

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





Click Here to View Full Report Table of Contents

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1729

Get Our Latest Press Releases@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/press-releases

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R