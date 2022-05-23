U.S. Workers’ Least Understood Policy Highlighted During Disability Insurance Awareness Month In May, Allsup Explains

Belleville, Illinois, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millions of U.S. workers may not understand the importance of their disability coverage through the Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) program, according to Allsup, which has created an infographic to highlight SSDI during Disability Insurance Awareness Month in May 2022. Allsup, a nationwide provider of SSDI representation and veterans disability appeals services, is joining disability services and insurance providers across the country to spotlight this annual observance.

“Social Security Disability Insurance provides coverage to more than 156 million U.S. workers, many of whom aren’t familiar with how it works and why they may need it some day,” said Steve Perrigo, Vice President of Allsup. “Disability Insurance Awareness Month offers us an annual opportunity to educate and remind American workers about the vital benefits they’ve already paid for when it comes to experiencing a disability somewhere down the road.”

SSDI, which is funded by worker- and employer-paid FICA taxes, provides important benefits during the course of someone’s working career, and those who are uninformed can miss out on these supports – when dealing with a severe medical issue that interrupts their work.

Allsup offers an infographic with key facts about eligibility, the SSDI process and the importance of representation when applying for SSDI benefits.

Nearly 2 million people with disabilities apply each year.

838,000+ individuals are waiting to have their claims reviewed by the SSA.

64% of initial claims will be denied.

The likelihood of receiving application approval increases 23% with a representative like Allsup.

Average monthly SSDI benefit is $1,358.

Learn more about Social Security Disability Insurance by also visiting SSDI 101, providing the basics of SSDI online.

“The Social Security Administration (SSA) says that one in four 20-year-olds will become disabled at some point in their career,” Perrigo said. “When this happens, SSDI provides a financial backstop of income and assistance to return to work when medical issues take center stage for workers.”

“As we continue to experience the impact of Long COVID and other debilitating conditions, more and more individuals are turning to the vital SSDI program to navigate their health, financial and working concerns, and Allsup is here to help,” he added.

For over 38 years, Allsup has helped more than 350,000 people with disabilities receive SSDI benefits, which include monthly income, Medicare coverage, Social Security Retirement protection and free return to work assistance.

