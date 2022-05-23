First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BRADENTON, Fla., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWRG) (“First Watch” or the “Company”), the leading Daytime Dining concept serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, today announced its management will participate in the following investor conferences:

The Company will host a fireside chat at Piper Sandler’s Year of the Restaurant Industry Summit on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time and meet with institutional investors. This event will not be webcast.





The Company will host a fireside chat at Stifel’s 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 2:25 p.m. Eastern Time and meet with institutional investors.





The Company will host a virtual fireside chat as part of the Jefferies Consumer Conference which will be available beginning on Monday, June 20, 2022. First Watch will also meet with institutional investors in-person at the Jefferies Consumer Conference on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 and Wednesday, June 22, 2022.



Conferences that have presentations that are publicly webcast will be webcast live at https://investors.firstwatch.com in the News & Events section and will be archived on the site shortly after they have been concluded.

About First Watch

First Watch is an award-winning Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. A recipient of hundreds of local “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch” accolades, First Watch’s chef-driven menu includes elevated executions of classic favorites along with First Watch specialties such as the protein-packed Quinoa Power Bowl®, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos, Avocado Toast, Chickichanga, Morning Meditation (juiced in-house daily), Vodka Kale Tonic and its famous Million Dollar Bacon. In 2022, First Watch was awarded a sought-after MenuMasters honor by Nation’s Restaurant News for its seasonal Braised Short Rib Omelet, and it was recognized with ADP’s coveted Culture at Work Award. In 2021, First Watch was recognized as FSR Magazine’s Best Menu and as the fastest-growing full-service restaurant chain based on unit growth. There are more than 440 First Watch restaurants in 28 states, and the restaurant concept is majority owned by Advent International, one of the world’s largest private-equity firms. For more information, visit www.firstwatch.com.

