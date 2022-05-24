Press Release

Nokia expands private wireless capabilities and industrial device portfolio to enrich connectivity options for people and machines across industries

Nokia is growing its private wireless ecosystem via new capabilities and collaborations that will advance the digital transformation of more industries

A new 5G video camera and wearable cameras enable surveillance, quality control and visual communication

Accessories from new partner Savox will enhance safety and communications capabilities for workers in harsh and demanding environments

New Nokia Network Digital Twin will allow enterprises to monitor network characteristics from individual devices in real-time enabling them to assess how its performance meets their use case requirements

24 May 2022

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced it is expanding its private wireless capabilities and portfolio of Nokia Industrial user equipment. The addition of new wearable devices and digital twinning will give manufacturers, mining, public safety agencies and other organizations, more ways to securely connect people and machines, unlock the value of their data and support even more demanding use cases.

A range of accessories from new partner Savox, hand-held remote speaker microphones (RSMs), headsets with noise cancellation and helmet compatible headsets, will provide more ways for workers to connect, while increasing situational awareness to enhance their safety. First responders, mining engineers and others working in harsh environments will be able to communicate without having to remove protective equipment and hear in noisy locations. All devices are designed, manufactured, and certified to meet regulatory requirements.

In addition to a wearable camera with or without push-to-talk functionality, we are also launching a Nokia Industrial 5G video camera supporting excellent low light performance and image quality. The video camera can be wirelessly connected to your private wireless 5G network and enables enterprise customers to benefit from real-time video analysis, face recognition, object detection (for surveillance); defect detection (for industrial, and obstacles), road sign detection and drive record (for automotive).

New Nokia Network Digital Twin for private wireless enables the organization to view its network’s real time and historical performance as measured from the Nokia Industrial devices deployed on premise, allowing the enterprise to ensure that the network SLAs are maintained. It also recommends actions to take in case of sub-optimal network performance. This will enhance planning capabilities as future scenarios can be tested without impacting the current environment. Such capability will be particularly important for innovative new industrial use cases that private wireless 5G SA networks’ ultra-reliable low latency communications (URLLC), time sensitive networking (TSN) capabilities will enable. This will allow enterprises to flexibly re-configure their operational space to meet their business needs.

Valtteri Seraste, Strategic Sales, Savox Communications said: “We have a long history of collaborating with professionals who work in harsh and demanding locations; therefore, we have a real understanding of their needs. We are laser focused on delivering innovative end-user dedicated solutions. With Nokia we can now offer our wearable devices to even more users, help improve their safety and enhance team communication with durable and robust communications solutions.”

Shkumbin Hamiti, Head of Devices and Spectrum, Enterprise Solutions, Nokia Cloud and Network Services said: “Nokia is committed to continually enhancing our private wireless offering and expanding our ecosystem through partner offerings to meet the many diverse and complex challenges that our customers face. We are pleased to introduce our new digital twin capabilities for private wireless and work with Savox to deliver solutions that meet the needs across industries.”

Nokia offers a comprehensive private wireless portfolio to allow industries to advance their digital transformation. This includes the Nokia Digital Automated Cloud (DAC) end-to-end industry-grade application platform, Modular Private Wireless (MPW), MX Industrial Edge, the Nokia Industrial portfolio of ruggedized 4G and 5G devices, as well as applications for seamless data management.

Nokia will be exhibiting at Hannover Messe 30.5-2.6.2022 in Hall 5, Booth E48. Company executives will be on-hand to discuss Industry 4.0 transformation with industrial grade wireless connectivity solutions built for factory operations. Nokia will also have industry solution experts available to demonstrate the Nokia Industrial device portfolio with the new products and Nokia Network Digital Twin. To arrange an interview with a Nokia executive please contact martha.oliver_vargas@nokia.com.

Resources:

Implement Private Wireless | Nokia

Nokia Industrial user equipment

Nokia Network Digital Twin

Nokia Digital Automation Cloud | Nokia

MX Industrial Edge | Nokia

Modular Private Wireless | Nokia

About Nokia

We create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Media Inquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com