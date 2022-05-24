Splashtop Named a Winner at the 2022 IT Europa Channel Awards

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Splashtop is celebrating its recent win at the IT Europa Channel Awards, for best Vertical Application Solution of the Year. The award recognizes Splashtop for its innovative customer application with Peter Pane restaurant group and Paniceus Systems, their IT service provider.

Paniceus Systems used Splashtop Enterprise and Augmented Reality solutions to advance their remote support capabilities, allowing them to dramatically cut travel time and costs associated with supporting 46 Peter Pane locations across Germany and Austria. The resulting improvements to efficiency enhanced the customer support experience and dramatically reduced device downtime by 50%, all while remaining GDPR compliant.

Splashtop’s award winning Remote Support with Augmented Reality solutions allow organizations to save costs and increase customer satisfaction by:

Solving support tickets faster – Whether assisting an end user directly through Splashtop’s intuitive all-in-one support platform, or leveraging Splashtop AR to visually guide on-site personnel to resolution, IT can dramatically improve support metrics such as Average Handle Times (AHT) and First Time Fix Rates (FTFR).

– Whether assisting an end user directly through Splashtop’s intuitive all-in-one support platform, or leveraging Splashtop AR to visually guide on-site personnel to resolution, IT can dramatically improve support metrics such as Average Handle Times (AHT) and First Time Fix Rates (FTFR). Reducing downtime for IoT devices – Gain unattended round-the-clock access to support IoT devices the moment it’s needed, including mobile computers, kiosks, digital signage, Point of Sale (POS) systems, and Electronic Logging Devices (ELD).​

– Gain unattended round-the-clock access to support IoT devices the moment it’s needed, including mobile computers, kiosks, digital signage, Point of Sale (POS) systems, and Electronic Logging Devices (ELD).​ Cutting on-site visits – Empower experienced remote technicians with an interactive AR tool for virtually guiding non-technical on-site personnel to resolve onsite technology issues faster.

“The IT Europa Channel Awards 2022 included a number of new categories once again to reflect how our sector is changing and it’s brilliant to see these gaining support year on year as vendors and partners choose to enter this awards process to gain sector recognition. We're thrilled to see Splashtop, among the many worthy winners,” said Michael O’Brien Managing Director – IT Europa.

Every year, IT Europa Channel Awards – formerly known as the European IT & Software Excellence Awards – recognizes leading solution providers, vendors, Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Value Added Resellers (VARs), Systems Integrators, and Distributors for their excellence in European channels.

“It is truly an honor for us to be recognized as the Vertical Application Solution of the Year. The Peter Pane application is a perfect example of how technology can not only improve but reinvent the way we work and transact with one another, regardless of physical location,” said Alexander Draaijer, General Manager of Splashtop EMEA. “We are grateful to IT Europa for this distinction, and to our customer Paniceus Systems for trusting us with this groundbreaking project.”

Splashtop’s Augmented Reality Remote Support Software empowers remote technicians to easily see and fix onsite technology issues faster to reduce downtime and operating costs, increase productivity and improve customer/employee satisfaction. Paniceus Systems and Peter Pane were among the first users to leverage the solution along with IoT Remote Access & Support.

“The most important thing for us was to have a secure, intuitive, easy to use solution,” said Björn Runge, Head of IT for Paniceus Systems, IT provider for Peter Pane restaurants. “Splashtop is so easy in every aspect – implementation, roll-out to locations, custom configuration as needed. With Splashtop AR, I can virtually support users, point to items on screen and annotate in the shared video. It makes support so much easier. I would recommend Splashtop to anyone.”

Splashtop is a leading provider of secure remote access and support solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), as well as larger enterprises, across every vertical globally, including Media & Entertainment, Financial Services, Retail & Hospitality, Transportation and more. Splashtop was recently recognized with the 2022 Top Product Award from TrustRadius, an award based entirely on customer feedback. To learn more, visit Splashtop.com.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is a leader in secure remote access and support. Its solutions for flexible work, learning and IT support deliver an ‘in-person experience’ that is as fast, simple and secure as being in front of an on-site machine. Splashtop delivers high performance with 4k quality at 60fps; advanced security features and compliance; one application for access and support for all devices and operating systems; and instant global support with direct access to an expert. More than 30 million users, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. Splashtop.com