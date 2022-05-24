Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Entry Into the Green Energy Sector Through a Partnership With Electryone Advisors

LAS VEGAS, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTVH) (“GTV” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has secured a partnership with Electryone Advisors, Inc., authorizing the Company as a distributor of its green microgrid technology which provides a superior alternative energy solution to on-grid and off-grid locations.

Electryone Advisors is comprised of a team of highly qualified leaders and experts in the renewable energy sector. The company’s microgrid technology was developed by NASA scientists, seasoned electrical engineers, and pioneers of several advanced technologies who have a combined 50 years of experience in the industry. With 50-plus patents, as well as several revolutionary software and firmware applications, Electryone Advisors brings a first in its class, green energy technology to the marketplace for large-scale industrial applications: The Electryone Drive.

The Electryone Drive is a state of the art, smart energy system that combines several market-proven technology components to deliver an intelligent, sustainable and scalable microgrid solution. The technology is optimized to deliver the highest level of efficiency at the lowest cost per kilowatt-hour. The internal genset operates with an efficiency rating of 93% and works harmoniously with cascading components to seamlessly deliver a custom-blended source of energy inputs. This proprietary design works in tandem with the utility grid or off-grid in remote locations to offer triple redundancy and facilitate the highest level of reliable, 24/7 power delivery to meet 100% of peak demand, independent of geography, weather or grid stability. As a complete system, the Electryone Drive has been validated by three independent testing facilities and an in-field pilot project operating in the worst-case, off-grid scenario. Moreover, the individual components are proven leaders and validated in their individual markets for power delivery, management, storage and production.

Electryone has the potential to succeed where wind and solar alone have failed to significantly impact the blended ratio of global power generation and a mission to decrease utility grid pressure. The myriad of customer benefits may include no financial qualifications, zero capital expenditure, micro footprint capacity compared to large solar space requirements, guaranteed 20% cost savings with a new monthly fixed power cost (which removes the burden of high demand power charges), nationwide service with a 24/7 support team, renewable customer lease agreement, reliable clean energy, SRCC certified technology, no power outages, potential tax incentives, and a reduction in carbon footprint with the highest rated genset. Moreover, installation is conveniently well suited for any facility and can be connected to any existing grid or off-grid.

Golden Triangle Ventures will be offering the technology to its vast network and has already received strong interest from casinos, hotels, car dealerships, big box outlets, and many other long-standing businesses that are working towards utilizing this technology to reduce their carbon footprint, increase sustainability, and significantly decrease current energy costs. In addition, the Company is working to bring additional IP to strengthen the core technology along with a number of other strategic resources and relationships that will deliver additional value to the Electryone Drive technology.

Electryone Advisors Website: www.ElectryoneAdvisors.com

Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures, states, “This opportunity to represent Electryone Advisors and be a part of the company is one of the most amazing opportunities of my lifetime. We are not only confident in the benefits of this technology, but mainly our ability to deliver many customers and beneficial resources to the company. We look forward to showing the world everything about our achievements within our new business venture with Electryone and I am excited to finally share some initial information on the partnership we have in place.”

Steve Mitchell, president of Electryone Advisors, also stated, “Our state of the art microgrid technology is truly a remarkable system and energy solution of the future. The Electryone Drive is an intelligent, sustainable and scalable system with unique onsite energy generation for on or off-grid facilities. Our green technology produces, stores and delivers energy for small and large-scale industrial, commercial or agricultural facilities that will lower their power cost as well as their carbon footprint. We are excited about the partnership with Golden Triangle Ventures as they have already opened a path for Electryone to assist and stabilize regions with unstable microgrids as well as many other facilities. GTV has opened new sales opportunities, provided higher visibility to the product, and delivered synergistic value to our operations.”

About Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (GTV) is a multifaceted consulting Company pursuing ventures in the health, entertainment, technology, fulfillment, and food & beverage industries, with many additional projects being developed that provide synergistic values to these divisions. The Company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities that management can assist and help develop into unique opportunities. Additionally, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of business development objectives. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion for and commitment to these marketplaces. The Company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services.

www.GoldenTriangleInc.com

HEALTH DIVISION

Global Health Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures (operating under its Health Division). Dedicated to the promotion of well-being and natural wellness, the Company currently does business in the medical PPE space as well as the industrial hemp/CBD industry. Additionally, the Company has a vision to promote, market and generate sales for a myriad of products and services, which include a full retail line of high-end, all-natural health, wellness and beauty products created by Le Pragma, which the Company is currently working to acquire in full. To help achieve this vision, Global Health Services is in the process of further developing an extensive online portal that will support the multiple verticals under the Company and provide a one-stop shop for all of the Company's products and services. Moreover, to support overarching business goals, senior management tirelessly works on acquiring and building an array of profitable assets and projects.

www.GTVHealth.com

ENTERTAINMENT DIVISION

Lavish Entertainment (EpicRaves) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures under its Entertainment Division. Operating out of Las Vegas, Nevada, the Company started doing business in 2017 and was established with a vision of becoming a nationally recognized concert production Company. The Company currently has more than 30,000 national followers and nearly 100 team members who have helped the Company successfully organize some of the most exciting electronic dance music concerts in Las Vegas, with its recent accomplishment of organizing the largest music festival in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve. Lavish Entertainment is currently doing business as (DBA) "EpicRaves," which will eventually become a wholly owned subsidiary of Lavish Entertainment as the Company expands its business into a variety of other forms of entertainment. The Company is building an immersive virtual reality platform to help monetize its livestreamed concerts and assist its business in expanding into markets outside of Las Vegas. The Company has also launched its own record label, called Syndicate Bass Records, to showcase some of the best bass music artists in the world and provide a platform to highlight their music. Lavish Entertainment has a partnership with Sahara Event Center, which is a 68,000-square-foot event center where the Company organizes some of its larger concerts. Management has a vision of acquiring a large-scale venue to develop the most advanced event center in the world.

www.LavishEntertainment.com



www.EpicRaves.com

www.SyndicateBass.com

TECHNOLOGY DIVISION

HyFrontier Technologies is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures under its Technology Division. The Company owns a patent-pending process and device technology called "HyGrO," which is a molecular hydrogen and oxygen delivery system for agriculture. Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. is assisting the Company in commercializing the HyGrO unit for farm and home use in markets across the globe. HyFrontier Technologies, Inc. has a mission to improve global crop production efficiency by producing hydrogen and oxygen directly in the water stream. This technology can be used on any species of plant life in nearly any grow medium. Additionally, the system can be retrofitted to wellheads for large-scale agricultural projects, indoor grow operations and small farms or utilized for a multitude of residential home and garden applications. In-house testing has shown evidence that hydrogen is capable of increasing crop yields by up to 25% and, in many circumstances, a much higher amount. Larger root systems and better overall plant health were also observed by watering plants with the HyGrO unit. Multiple third-party commercial farms and testing facilities are currently working to validate the HyGrO technology, and all preliminary results are extremely positive. Company headquarters have moved into a 7,800-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Florida while executing a three-year lease with an option to purchase the entire 24,000-square-foot building.

www.HyFrontier.com

FOOD & BEVERAGE



Napa Wine Brands is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures and a synergistic business with a mission of providing a world-class portfolio of unique brands that are all birthed from Napa Valley and Sonoma Valley in the heart of California’s wine country. The Company has a commitment to manufacture and distribute specialty wines, foods and unique items while tapping into an array of hidden markets in the food and beverage industry. With extensive resources and award-winning products, Napa Wine Brands aims to develop some of the most desirable products in today’s market. Originated by some of the most profound experts in Napa Valley, the Company’s vision is to broaden the horizon of a traditional food and wine Company by creating a platform different than anything seen in the Northern Hemisphere. Napa Wine Brands has an array of fully developed products and services that provide value to the other divisions under Golden Triangle Ventures. The Company is now preparing the launch of several brands, products and services that are market-ready to become cash-positive businesses. Golden Triangle Ventures will provide a full support system and assist management of Napa Wine Brands in growing this Company into another fun, exciting and profitable division of Golden Triangle Ventures.

www.NapaWineBrands.com

SONDER FULFILLMENT

Sonder Fulfillment is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures, providing an array of synergies to the many companies and projects within GTV. Sonder Fulfillment is a leading Company in the industrial hemp and CBD industry. Sonder Fulfillment has put together a powerful team of research Ph.Ds., formulary scientists and flavor compounding specialists to build advanced cannabinoid-based nutritional and homeopathic products that are designed to catalyze the endocannabinoid system (ECS) to support targeted wellness and relief. The Company’s management team has built many well-known products in the natural medicine space for several decades and has coalesced that knowledge to build out superior processes and products. Sonder Fulfillment has strong and longstanding relationships with farms, extraction labs, product formulation labs and co-packaging companies, which allows Sonder Fulfillment to secure the complete supply chain from start to finish and provide its clients with the lowest cost of goods sold as possible while maintaining the highest-quality standards in the industry. Sonder Fulfillment has produced for and currently has white-label contracts for some of the largest CBD companies in the space, such as Select (a division of CURA), Amway and many others. The Company provides bulk raw CBD materials to clients in 22 countries and is now paving the way to become the first Company to provide legally commercialized end-consumer CBD products into “hard-to-penetrate” markets such as Japan, Australia, South Korea and Mexico. Sonder Fulfillment has partnered with GVB Biopharma, one of the largest industrial hemp processors in the space, to undertake the extensive and rigorous process of getting active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) certification for raw products. API certification will allow Sonder Fulfillment to further expand its reach into markets where CBD can only be distributed through prescriptions as a medicinal product.

www.SonderFulfillment.com

