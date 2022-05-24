The Flywire Charitable Foundation Announces Third Annual Scholarship Program

The Flywire Charitable Foundation launches new category of environmental sustainability for students committed to addressing climate crisis



Third annual program will award eight scholarships through educational institutions to global students

BOSTON, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire Corporation (Nasdaq: FLYW) (Flywire), a global payments enablement and software company, announced that The Flywire Charitable Foundation has launched its third annual scholarship program, which will recognize students who excel in the academic disciplines of social justice, global health, global citizenship as well as the new category of environmental sustainability. Applications, which are administered by the Flywire Charitable Foundation, are available immediately through June 17th, 2022 to all undergraduate and graduate students from all over the world.

“Last year, we awarded scholarships to students from all over the world, who were recognized for their outstanding contributions to their academic fields of interest,” said Mike Massaro, Flywire CEO. “We’re proud to officially launch our third annual program and open up new possibilities for additional students. The continued interest in these scholarships underscores the mission of our Foundation to help bridge the access and affordability gap in international education.”

In response to increased demand, Flywire is also expanding its program this year by adding a new category, specifically focused on environmental sustainability. This scholarship is designed for students who are developing innovative solutions to fight climate change and other negative impacts to the planet.

“At Flywire, environmental sustainability is a core pillar of our overall Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy and we continue to deepen our focus on the issue,” continued Massaro. “As a broader society, we’re just scratching the surface of the innovation required to sustain a healthy planet. By offering a new scholarship dedicated to environmental sustainability, we aim to empower the next generation of students with resources to research and develop solutions that help reverse the effects of climate change and create a safer planet for all of us.”

The Flywire Charitable Foundation 2022 scholarships are available to students studying in the following academic fields:

Social Justice



As social justice issues, including but not limited to anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, religious persecution, sexism, racism and sexual violence, continue to dominate the world news, the need for significant social justice reform has only increased. These scholarships will be awarded to tomorrow’s leaders who are committed to eradicating racism, violence, systemic biases and other acts of intolerance.



Global health



As individuals and communities around the world continue to overcome the challenges of a global pandemic, it’s clear that there is a strong need for innovative approaches to improve global health. These scholarships will be awarded to students who are committed to improving health outcomes and quality of life for individuals all over the world.



Global citizenship



As global conflicts have escalated across the world stage, this year has uncovered the importance of elevating humanity when addressing challenges across social, political, and economic issues. Scholarships in this category will be awarded to students who embody their own definition of being a global citizen with the purpose of making a positive impact on their community and the world.



Environmental sustainability:



The most critical resource that we have is a healthy planet, yet the ongoing threats to environmental health continue to endanger our livelihood. Scholarships in this category will be awarded to students who are actively fighting climate change and other risks to our planet in order to create a more sustainable environment for all future generations.



The Flywire Charitable Foundation is focused on improving individuals’ access to quality education, healthcare and other important life experiences, wherever they are in the world. The scholarship program, which is in its third year, was designed to help students and their families better manage costs associated with higher education.

